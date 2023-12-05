Air Force Comptroller Selects Guidehouse to Support Workforce Transformation

Guidehouse received an 'Outstanding' rating in their contract win

with the U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was selected by the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Financial Management and Comptroller (SAF/FM) to support its workforce management transformation through workforce development and strategic planning.

The SAF/FM Directorate of Workforce Management and Executive Services (SAF/FME) is responsible for a wide range of strategic and tactical level workforce management and development resources in their support of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) financial management community. Through the award of this two-year task order on the Air Force's Strategic Transformation Support (AFSTS) contract vehicle, Guidehouse will be supporting SAF/FM in the areas of strategic planning and workforce analysis, training program developments, performance management, data analytics, and strategic communications and public outreach.

"We are extremely honored to work with SAF/FM to deliver people-driven support to their members and continue further engagement of the financial management workforce," said John Saad, Partner and Guidehouse's Defense and Security Segment Leader. "By collaborating and bringing industry leading practices and innovative processes, Guidehouse is dedicated to serving our clients' most pressing challenges. We're excited to have the opportunity to help shape the future of the DAF FM workforce."

The DAF financial management community includes more than 13,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide. This project allows Guidehouse the opportunity to positively transform careers of these government professionals and assist DAF financial management leaders in achieving their strategic goals.

Leveraging Guidehouse's Data-Driven Workforce Management methodology Guidehouse has provided similar workforce transformation support to the Department of Defense and national security clients and has been providing financial management support to the DAF for over a decade. Additionally, Guidehouse consistently draws on experience supporting top commercial clients along with government clients, integrated within a single operational profit and loss center to actually be able to draw on those expert people, a unique feature in the market.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse focuses on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

