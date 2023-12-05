Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI) Launched at COP28

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ma Jun, President of the Beijing-based Institute of Finance and Sustainability (IFS) and former Co-Chair of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), together with representatives from six other founding members, launched the Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI) today at COP28. Representatives from over 20 CASI members and partners joined the launch ceremony held in AIIB Pavilion.

As of now, 42 Chinese and global institutions, including financial firms, financial associations, NGOs, service providers and universities have joined CASI as members.

CASI, initiated by the IFS, is an international cooperation platform aiming to deliver high quality and high impact sustainable finance capacity building services to Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs). CASI's learning programs, including face-to-face training programs and e-learning products, aim to attract an audience of 100,000 people by 2030.

"The demand for sustainable investment is huge in EMDEs, but most of these economies are yet to put in place the key elements of a green financial system. A key barrier to mobilizing sustainable finance in much of the Global South is the lack of 'green' capacity with various stakeholders, including governments, financial institutions, service providers and project owners. CASI will serve as a global aggregator and distributor of sustainable finance knowledge for EMDEs," said Ma.

"Capacity building is a key enabler for wider adoption of the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, especially in emerging markets and developing economies. The ISSB looks forward to working with CASI, via its network of sustainable finance stakeholders, in delivering capacity building for effective sustainability disclosure," said Faber Emmanuel, Chairman of the ISSB.

Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of HKMA, said "EMDEs are facing steep pathways to meet their sustainable development goals, requiring substantial investment. The HKMA Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office looks forward to working with CASI on leveraging Hong Kong as a leading green and sustainable finance hub to help strengthen EMDEs' capacity and meet their financing needs."

Zhu Jun, Chairwoman of Silk Road Fund, said "The establishment of CASI is another critical progress in promoting sustainable investment in the global south. As a founding member, Silk Road Fund would like to make contributions in terms of project implementation, technical assistance, professional training, seminar organization and knowledge sharing. Let's join hands and strive for the common goal of green development."

Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific, and Group Executive of the HSBC Group said, "The transition to net zero requires finance to be channeled at scale to where it is needed most. The challenge of Asia's current financing gap is heightened by a lack of technical capability to access and scale up finance. We are pleased to support CASI to help build local technical skills for organisations to secure sustainable financing in emerging markets across the globe."

Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, said "CASI demonstrates the value of constructive partnerships to accelerate sustainable investment. This is particularly relevant given our commitment to emerging markets and long-standing presence across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Sharing our expertise to unlock capacity and aid capital deployment is critical in accelerating future sustainable investment. We are very proud to be involved."

"As an asset manager, we are pleased to join CASI as a founding member. We firmly believe that enhancing technical capacity in emerging market and developing economies is a key component to increasing the supply of investment opportunities aligned with global net-zero ambitions," said George Walker, Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman.

Margaret Franklin, President and CEO at CFA Institute, said, "Creating sustainable growth is clearly the greatest challenge of our time. It is crucial to develop strong capacity, both at the institutional and individual levels, and we are deeply honored that CFA Institute is furthering our long-time collaboration with the IFS through CASI. Collectively, we can contribute to ensuring strong and sustainable growth by helping build capacity."

CASI will develop and consolidate educational content in collaboration with its members, tailor them to be more relevant to developing country contexts and deliver them to a larger audience through its network.

CASI's learning programs will cover topics including green taxonomies, disclosure, financial products, policy incentives, carbon markets and project origination. Programs will be distributed through a variety of means, including online courses, certificate programs, face-to-face training events, and tailor-made courses.

The target audience of the CASI programs include senior professionals from financial regulators and governments, financial institutions, service providers, as well as corporates that need to originate green and bankable projects.

CASI will begin its operations in 2024, with in-person events planned in Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America.

