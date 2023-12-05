TogoRun Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in Public Relations, Following 2022 Best in Business Award in Marketing

4th annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

Recognition marks TogoRun's third year as an independent, woman-owned agency with 109 percent average year-over-year growth since spinning off from Omnicom and an ongoing annual $1 million commitment to pro bono support

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TogoRun, a woman-owned global health and well-being communications, marketing, and public affairs agency, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Public Relations category. This recognition follows TogoRun's 2022 Inc. Award win for Best in Business in Marketing. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor private companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

We believe public relations is one of the most effective disciplines to make a healthy impact on the world.

"TogoRun is thrilled to be recognized by the editors of Inc. as a 2023 Best in Business winner for our purpose-driven public relations practices, especially since it follows our recognition in 2022 in the Marketing category," said Glo Janata, JD, TogoRun President, CEO, and owner. "We believe public relations is one of the most effective disciplines to make a healthy impact on the world. Aligning public relations goals to marketing efforts is the perfect combination to not only achieve success, but also to achieve significant efficiencies and drive value. We are proud to be working with our clients who relentlessly pursue the triple bottom line and to be supporting our pro bono partners who change lives for the better every day. Cheers to our remarkable clients, pro bono partners, TogoRun team, and all honorees!"

TogoRun has driven significant growth since spinning off from Omnicom in late 2020, with a year-over-year average growth of 109 percent. To celebrate this growth and the decision to remain a fully virtual global agency without brick and mortar overhead, TogoRun commits a total of $1 million in annual pro bono work with leading nonprofits, including Pure Earth, Mission Plasticos, and Orbis International. TogoRun also provided more than $250k in 2023 to support our partnership with Jaguar Health to develop the first Canine Cancer Registry.

TogoRun Partner and Chief Marketing and Operating Officer Sheetal Davitt said, "TogoRun uniquely combines expertise in public relations, marketing, and public affairs to build value for our clients while providing a streamlined, highly engaging "bigtique" experience. We are so proud of our team for their commitment to excellence and for making this highly prestigious award possible."

About the Inc. 2023 Best in Business Awards

The Inc. Best in Business Awards 2023 list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About TogoRun

TogoRun is a woman-owned, award-winning, full-service strategic communications, marketing, and public affairs agency focused on global health and well-being and telling the untold story. Inspired by the 1925 hero sled dog Togo, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that save and improve lives, close health disparity gaps, support a healthier planet, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and virtually everywhere via a network of global partners, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical devices, health insurance, hospital, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty. TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. The TogoRun Team has collectively been responsible for more than 230 industry awards, including Inc. magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces, 2023 Best in Business in Public Relations, and 2022 Best in Business in Marketing, and donates at least 11% of time each year in pro bono services to non-profits that share our values. Visit us here: www.TogoRun.com. And follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and, Twitter.

About GMJ Global

GMJ Global is a woman-owned communications and media company focused on making a healthy impact worldwide. Including award-winning health and well-being agency TogoRun, digital consumer health and beauty agency VegaRun, full service creative shop StudioTogo, and publications and media company GMJ Global Media, GMJ Global aims to create a new and kinder capitalism, a more inclusive society, and a healthier environment centered on the philosophy of equitable abundance. GMJ Global is a proud partner of the UN Global Compact. Visit us here: www.GMJGlobal.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact

Peter Collins

TogoRun

M: 908.499.1200

E: p.collins@togorun.com

