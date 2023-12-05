US LBM ACQUIRES ARIZONA TRUSS MANUFACTURER HOLDERNESS SUPPLIES

US LBM expands manufacturing reach in southwestern US

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Holderness Supplies, a top manufacturer of structural building components and distributor of engineered wood products in Arizona.

Located in Tucson, Holderness Supplies operates a 11-acre facility where it manufactures floor and roof trusses and distributes specialty lumber, framing materials and engineered wood products to builders across Arizona.

With the acquisition of Holderness Supplies, US LBM now operates eight component manufacturing locations in Arizona. Rich Alejos, who has led Holderness since 1995, will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

"The Holderness Supplies team has a history of delivering quality products while providing exceptional customer service," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Holderness Supplies is a valuable addition to US LBM, complementing our existing operations and further expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Arizona, which continues to be a strong region for new construction."

Whelan Advisory acted as financial advisor to Holderness Supplies.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn .

