Arete Wealth announces Managing Broker-Dealer partnership with Golub Capital

Arete Capital Markets division will be expanding the reach of Golub Capital's premium investment products to leading financial advisors



CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth, a full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm, has announced its Capital Markets division will provide Managing Broker-Dealer services to credit asset manager Golub Capital.

Through its full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance units, Arete Wealth Inc. has been offering comprehensive and sophisticated wealth management services for investors, clients, and partners since 2007. (PRNewsfoto/Arete Wealth) (PRNewswire)

Arete Capital Markets will expand the reach of Golub Capital's premium investment products to financial advisors

Arete Capital Markets will support Golub Capital's Private Wealth business with consulting, compliance and distribution services for their retail investment products. This partnership is designed to further expand Golub Capital's reach and investment impact.

"We are pleased to partner with Arete Capital Markets as we continue to expand investor access to our private wealth solutions," said Thomas Burt, Managing Director and Head of Private Wealth Americas at Golub Capital.

Arete Capital Markets is bolstered by the broader company's full retail investment channel, expansive advisory arm, and sizable asset management. Arete Wealth has nearly $7 billion in assets under advisement across 100 branch offices.

"Our extensive reach is just one of the many advantages of our Capital Markets division," said Joshua Rogers, CEO and Founder of Arete Wealth. "We look forward to continue bringing new investment opportunities like these to our wide network of institutional investors and wealth advisors."

Arete Wealth has been recognized as an industry leader in alternative investments for over 15 years. The company has an alternative investment platform that currently features offerings from dozens of sponsors including artwork, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate, and more. The firm posted nearly half a billion dollars in alternative capital raised in 2022, representing a 16% year-over-year growth.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of October 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over 850 employees and over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About Arete Wealth



Arete Wealth Inc. is a remarkably sophisticated provider of financial services with expertise in wealth management, investment banking, managing broker-dealer services, direct-to-consumer digital investment solutions, and insurance. The firm's diversified offerings and unique access to alternative investments, venture capital, and private equity programs are incomparable in the industry.

Founded in Chicago 2007, Arete Wealth has over 100 offices in 19 states and is consistently ranked a top US independent hybrid broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm, based on growth and revenue. Find out why the firm is the right fit for refined investing at aretewealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arete Wealth