Leading U.S. Hardwood Producer Weaber Now Offering Home Delivery of Quality Hardwoods with Online Store Launch

LEBANON, Pa., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weaber, a leading hardwood manufacturer for more than 80 years, is now offering direct-to-home delivery of its most popular products for the do-it-yourself segment. Prefinished Solid Oak Slats, Weathered Wall Boards, Poplar and Oak Hobby Boards and Poplar and Oak Squares. All products are made in the U.S. You can visit the Weaber online store at weaber.com.

While DIYers can be found in every age group, consumers aged 21-40 comprise 50 percent of the home improvement DIY market. (Source: Venveo, "10 Characteristics of the DIY Consumer.") These consumers are often working on home improvement while juggling work and family demands. The Weaber online store eliminates the need for these busy consumers to spend time traveling to retail outlets to find hardwood products so they have more time to work on their projects.

Hardwood products available through the Weaber online store are:

Prefinished Solid Oak Slats – A new product , these 1/4" X 1-1/2" X 36" slats add dimension and elegance to an interior wall with their sleek lines and architectural quality. A new productthese 1/4" X 1-1/2" X 36" slats add dimension and elegance to an interior wall with their sleek lines and architectural quality.

Weathered Wall Boards – Available in five colors that offer a rich variety of natural wood tones, these boards are colored by using an all-natural, eco-friendly process free of hazardous chemicals or solvents and low-VOC paint. They feature authentic saw marks and are reversible. – Available in five colors that offer a rich variety of natural wood tones, these boards are colored by using an all-natural, eco-friendly process free of hazardous chemicals or solvents and low-VOC paint. They feature authentic saw marks and are reversible.

Poplar and Oak Hobby Boards – Available in a variety of thicknesses, widths and lengths, these boards are ideal for completing interior DIY projects, including carpentry, trim work, furniture and more. – Available in a variety of thicknesses, widths and lengths, these boards are ideal for completing interior DIY projects, including carpentry, trim work, furniture and more.

Poplar and Oak Squares – These squares work well for detailed interior DIY projects, including carpentry, furniture making and woodworking crafts, particularly turning squares, table legs and balusters. – These squares work well for detailed interior DIY projects, including carpentry, furniture making and woodworking crafts, particularly turning squares, table legs and balusters.

"Today's DIY customers rely heavily on the internet for product research and inspiration, so it makes sense to offer them the ability to buy the products they're looking for online as well," said Weaber CEO Matt Weaber. "While product selection may vary in retail stores, ordering from our online store ensures customers will be able to get the products they want and have them shipped right to their homes."

Instructional and overview videos featuring the products sold on the Weaber online store can be found on its YouTube channel, @WeaberLumber. You can also find Weaber on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and X.

About Weaber

Founded in 1941 by Walter H. Weaber, Weaber has been family-owned and operated for three generations. From its beginning as a small local mill, Weaber has grown into one of the leading hardwood manufacturers in the U.S., specializing in flooring, wall boards, moldings and more.

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania's Appalachian Mountains, Weaber harvests locally, selectively and sustainably and believes every part of the tree is beautiful and valuable. This sacred trust drives the company to create innovative products that bring the beauty of nature indoors and enable customers to express their individuality and inspiration to its fullest measure. Weaber is third-party certified in Sustainable Forestry Initiative standards (SFI-00065).

