SaniSure earns EcoVadis Silver Rating, recognizing strong commitment to sustainability

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SaniSure, a global player in single-use bioprocessing solutions (drug substance and drug product form & fill) and cell & gene therapy is proud to announce that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Silver Rating for its sustainability practices. This recognition places SaniSure in the top 25% of rated companies and endorses the company's strong commitment to sustainable operations.

EcoVadis is a trusted platform that assesses the environmental and social performance of companies across various industries worldwide. SaniSure's overall score of 60 positions the company ahead of nearly 80% of the biomanufacturing industry.

"This EcoVadis Silver Rating is a testament to our pursuit of environmentally responsible practices in the bioprocessing industry. We are proud of this achievement, which recognizes the progress we have made in recent years and our clear commitment to continue increasingly embedding sustainability in the way we run our business," said Steven Chevillotte, CEO at SaniSure.

The EcoVadis Silver Rating recognition highlights SaniSure's proactive efforts to reduce its environmental impact throughout its operations. The company is committed to implementing robust environmental social governance programs and is focused on achieving even higher sustainability targets in the future.

For more information about SaniSure's sustainability initiatives and practices, please visit https://sanisure.com/sustainability/

ABOUT SANISURE

The Best Home a Drug Can Get® — SaniSure designs, develops, and manufactures single-use solutions for the bioprocessing and cell & gene therapy markets. The SaniSure portfolio includes customized bottle and container assemblies, low-volume mixing solutions, transfer sets, filling solutions, roller bottle systems, needles and needle assemblies, molded caps, flasks, tubing, bags, and clamps. With a global presence, SaniSure operates five facilities in North America and Europe, serving leading biopharma and biotech customers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972129/Sanisure_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Sanisure