SIGULER GUFF EXPANDS GLOBAL MARKETING AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff & Company, LP ("Siguler Guff"), a global multi-strategy private markets investment firm, has expanded its marketing and investor relations team to further support its existing and future product lines, it was announced today by Meghan Danaher, Managing Director – Head of Global Distribution. With six investment strategies and 12 offices around the world, Siguler Guff oversees more than $16 billion of assets under management.

The new hires include:

Scott Krattenmaker , a Managing Director, joined Siguler Guff from Morgan Stanley Investment Management to cover clients in the Northeast and Canada .

Jim Fink , a Managing Director, joined Siguler Guff to cover the West Coast, having previously worked at Barings and Nuveen.

Jeb Banks and Matt Downes , each Managing Directors, joined as co-leads of the Firm's Taft-Hartley distribution practice. Messrs. Banks and Downes have a long history of partnering with Siguler Guff and previously worked for BNY Mellon Investment Management as Taft-Hartley relationship managers.

Kentaro Otani , Managing Director and Head of Siguler Guff Japan is responsible for marketing the Firm's capabilities and developing strategic relationships in the region. Based in Siguler Guff's Tokyo office, Mr. Otani joined the Firm earlier this year.

In making today's announcements, Drew Guff, Co-Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, said, "Each of our new hires are highly seasoned professionals with decades of relevant industry experience. As Siguler Guff plans for its future, building out our investor relations and marketing teams is essential to our commitment to support our valued limited partners as well as the Firm's broad range of investment strategies - Small Business Buyouts, Small Business Credit, Emerging Markets, Credit and Special Situations, Real Estate and Energy."

About the New Hires

Scott Krattenmaker is a Managing Director at Siguler Guff responsible for marketing the Firm's capabilities to institutional investors. Prior to joining Siguler Guff in 2023, Mr. Krattenmaker spent 12 years at Morgan Stanley Investment Management as an Executive Director with the Institutional Sales Team with responsibility for all public and private market strategies across the MSIM platform. Previously, Mr. Krattenmaker had institutional Sales roles with Pioneer Investments, Standish Ayer and Wood and Fidelity Investments.

Jim Fink is a Managing Director at Siguler Guff and is responsible for marketing the Firm's investment capabilities to institutional investors. Prior to joining Siguler Guff, Jim spent three years with Nuveen and focused on marketing alternative investments to institutional investors. Previously, Jim was Head of Business Development at Park Avenue Institutional Advisers with responsibilities for the firm's overall marketing and distribution efforts. Prior to Park Avenue, Jim was with Barings for 12 years and focused on marketing the Firm's global credit platform to institutional investors in the U.S. and Latin America .

Jeremy E. "Jeb" Banks is a Managing Director at Siguler Guff and serves as co-lead in the Firm's capital raising efforts to the Taft-Hartley marketplace. Prior to joining Siguler Guff, Mr. Banks was a Director at BNY Mellon Investment Management, where he was responsible for capital raising and relationship management within the Taft-Hartley market. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Investment Management in 2006, Jeb was a senior analyst at New England Pension Consultants (NEPC), where he also served as an asset-class specialist for the Equity Real Estate and Market Neutral strategies. He also worked for the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General, investigating companies for prevailing wage, overtime, insurance, and tax-avoidance fraud .

Matthew Downes is a Managing Director at Siguler Guff and serves as co-lead in the Firm's capital raising efforts to the Taft-Hartley marketplace. Prior to joining Siguler Guff, Mr. Downes was a Director at BNY Mellon Investment Management, where he was responsible for capital raising and relationship management within the Taft-Hartley marketplace. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Investment Management in 2001, Matt served as the Director of Marketing for US Trust Company of Boston and as an account executive at Union Labor Life Insurance Company.

Kentaro Otani is a Managing Director and Head of Siguler Guff Japan. He is responsible for marketing the Firm's capabilities and developing strategic relationships in Japan . Prior to joining Siguler Guff, Mr. Otani spent 12 years at BlackRock Japan and JPMorgan Asset Management Japan to cover Japanese institutional investors, from large public pensions, corporate pensions, financial institutions, and local banks. He understands clients' needs in various asset classes from traditional equity and fixed income to alternatives such as Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Debt, Real Estate and Infrastructure.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private markets investment firm, which has over $16 billion of assets under management, estimated as of September 30, 2023. With over 25 years of experience investing as a private markets firm, Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, Houston, West Palm Beach, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore. To learn more about Siguler Guff, please visit: www.sigulerguff.com.

