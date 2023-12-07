Synkrato digital twin included in the 2023 Top Software and Tech list

Food Logistics and Supply and Demand Chain Executive magazines awarded Synkrato for its 3-D warehouse digital twin solution powered by artificial intelligence that enables intelligent warehouse orchestration.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synkrato , the next-gen logistics platform with digital twin, AI-driven logistics, mobility, and digital labeling solutions, announced today that Food Logistics and Supply and Demand Chain Executive magazines shortlisted Synkrato's digital twin for their prestigious 2023 Top Software Tech list.

From Amin Sikander, president and co-founder at Synkrato, "We are honored to end the year being recognized by a renowned supply chain magazine. This is a testament to our commitment to innovation in building efficient, predictive, and resilient supply chains."

Every year, Food Logistics and Supply and Demand Chain Executive magazines publish their annual Top Software and Tech list, recognizing emerging technology shaping the supply chain industry in the areas of procurement/ERP, WMS/TMS, warehouse automation, robotics, and supply chain visibility. This year, Synkrato's software launch, pairing digital twin with artificial intelligence, was awarded for the supply chain visibility and warehouse automation categories.

The growing complexity of warehouse operations, labor shortage, and rising transportation costs have accelerated the need for artificial intelligence solutions to pivot warehouse operations priorities quickly and efficiently. "Synkrato's digital twin is a 3-D live replica of the warehouse. When paired with artificial intelligence, the AI engine can take real-time information from the digital twin such as inventory levels, forecast demand, order preparation costs, and storage requirements, to run hundreds of complex what-if scenarios in parallel - not possible for humans - to solve complex warehouse challenges," explained Sikander. He continued, "Synkrato's AI-powered digital twin can perform analytics at scale and provide ongoing recommendations for slotting, picking paths, and putaway while reducing warehouse congestion and order preparation times."

This is the third award Synkrato's digital twin has received since its launch in early 2022. The logistics platform was also awarded 2023 Overall SupplyTech Innovation of the Year by the Tech Breakthrough organization, named Product of the Year by Modern Handling Product News, and was a finalist for the Innovation Award by MHI at ProMat 2023.

Synkrato is a next-generation warehouse logistics platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and mobility to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Synkrato's team has provided leading warehouse management solutions to Fortune-100 organizations for more than 15 years resulting in the successful management of more than one-billion dollars in inventory for its clients.

Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.

