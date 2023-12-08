Defendant Angie Wong whistleblower faces multiple lawsuits, and a court order in Georgia, says Stan Fitzgerald, Legacy PAC founder and L-Strategies partner

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Strategies Partners Stan Fitzgerald and Jared Craig filed a 1.4 million lawsuit against self-proclaimed Whistleblower Angie Wong for embezzlement and defamation in June 2023.

Legacy PAC - Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Stan Fitzgerald, Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team. (PRNewswire)

"I think it is quite clear we are the actual whistleblowers," said Patrick Collis

The litigation, Plaintiff L-Strategies, LLC v. Defendant Angie Wong (aka Angie Wong Sie Ying), has been filed with the Clerk of Superior Court, Coweta County, Georgia, Docket SUV2023000784 on June 30, 2023, 04:23 PM.

Source https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643198619/angie-wong-former-legacy-pac-president-and-l-strategies-partner-sued-for-embezzlement-and-defamation-in-georgia/

The lawsuit alleges that Wong diverted funds from the business partners to her personal interests and when confronted by the partners publicly called them "White Supremacists."

The lawsuit contains multiple third-party witness statements legally recorded by Private Investigator Patrick Collis attesting to Wong's character. The recorded statements include what is allegedly an admission from Wong's media booker Joshua Delano outlining the scheme by Wong to divert funds from her business partners to pay for his services billed to her personal account.

The private investigator findings have also been published at https://virginiavfaf.org/news.

In a second filing, Legacy PAC Partners Stan Fitzgerald and Jared Craig filed a 272,500.00 lawsuit against Angie Wong for Tortious Interference with Business, Defamation/Libel, Conversion/Trover in August 2023.

The Litigation America First Legacy PAC filed a petition against former President Angie Wong. Filing Date: 8/22/2023 at 4:34 PM Filer: Jared Craig Peach #: E-PHDVP5Q5 Case #: SUV2023000996.

Source https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/651935947/angie-wong-sued-by-america-first-legacy-pac/

The Lawsuit alleges: Wong was not capable of running an event nor running a political action committee. Wong withheld bank account access from November 8th 2022 through May 28th, 2023.

Wong never repaid Stan Fitzgerald for the kickoff event. PAC Accountant Troy Brewer states Wong likely redirected the fundraising portals. After being voted off the board, Wong attempted to close the Legacy PAC bank account directing funds to herself and two others. After being voted off the board Wong refused to transfer access to Legacy PAC social media and fundraising portals and defiantly proclaimed herself still president.

The lawsuit further alleges: Wong called Craig and Fitzgerald "Grifters, Fraudsters, Con men and Scammers" although Craig and Fitzgerald never received one dollar from Legacy PAC, Wong was the only member requesting salary. Wong regularly and systematically caused Craig and Fitzgerald to pay for Legacy PAC expenses out of their personal funds. Wong called Veterans for Trump "Fake" and attempted to interfere with Legacy PACs fundraising efforts for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Wong is dodging service (avoiding process service).

A court order was issued Oct 2, 2023 by Honorable, Erica Tisinger, Judge Superior Court of Coweta County Georgia Case #: SUV2023000996. Judge Tisinger signed a Temporary Protective Order and Immediate Injunctive relief which stated the following:

Defendant, Angie Wong, is alleged in the verified petition dated August 22. 2023 to have improperly retained ownership and control of various social media, financial, and donation portal accounts in the name of Plaintiff following her involuntary removal from Plaintiffs political organization on May 30. 2023. The allegations contained in Plaintiffs petition include Wong's

Continued unauthorized use of Plaintiff's accounts to create malicious defamatory public statements concerning Plaintiff, its members, and its Board of Directors. Additionally, Wong is alleged to have created new unauthorized websites, social media accounts, and vendor accounts in Plaintiff's name.

Following Wong's removal from Plaintiff's organization on May 30, 2023, Wong refused to acknowledge the involuntary removal. Notwithstanding, Wong continued to appear on television and radio shows bearing the misrepresentation that she was the President of Legacy PAC. Wong is alleged to have retained the unauthorized exclusive use of the Legacy-PAC.org website, Legacy PAC Facebook Account, Legacy PAC Twitter/X Account, and continues to use those accounts to defame Plaintiff and its members.

Plaintiffs petition avers that prior to filing this action, that Wong refused to act in good faith to transfer her control and unauthorized access to the remaining members of Legacy PAC and she is now hiding and concealing herself from personal service.

On a temporary basis, and until further order of this Court, Defendant, Angie Wong, is hereby immediately enjoined and restrained from any and all continued use of the following names in social media posts, social media comments, television/radio appearances, contracts, or for any other purpose: America First Legacy Political Action Committee, America First Legacy PAC, Legacy-PAC, or Legacy PAC.

Defendant, Angie Wong, is hereby immediately enjoined and restrained from making any comments, including reposting on social media, broadcast or cable television, radio and/or any other public forum concerning America First Legacy Political Action Committee, America First Legacy PAC, Legacy-PAC, Legacy PAC, or Board of Directors: Jared B. Craig, Esq., Stan Fitzgerald, and Mark Finchem.

Defendant, Angie Wong, is hereby immediately enjoined and restrained from opening any new account with any third-party for any purposes in the following names: America First Legacy Political Action Committee, America First Legacy PAC, Legacy-PAC, or Legacy PAC.

Defendant, Angie Wong, is hereby immediately ordered and directed to transfer any and all access and use of any social media account, financial account, fundraising portal account, or any other third-party vendor account concerning Plaintiff in her control to Plaintiff herein immediately. In the event Angie Wong fails to make said transfers included herein, this Order shall stand to direct any firm, company, administrator, or institution located in this State or any other State who maintains any account controlled by Angie Wong in the names of America First Legacy Political Action Committee, America First Legacy PAC, Legacy-PAC, or Legacy PAC to transfer said account to the exclusive ownership and control to Plaintiff within a reasonable time following their receipt, or notice of this Order.

Source: https://www.kron4.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/659607662/angie-wong-ordered-to-surrender-social-media-and-fundraising-accounts-to-legacy-pac-by-court-order/

L-Strategies and America First Legacy PAC