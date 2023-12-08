Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter of 2023 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 5.9% year over year to RMB3,042.8 million ( US$417.1 million *) in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB546.4 million ( US$74.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB450.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB605.9 million ( US$83.0 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB535.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.75 (US$0.38) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.20 in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.05 (US$0.42) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.60 in the same period of 2022.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan application were 15.7 million in September 2023 , compared to 20.9 million in September 2022 .

For the Momo app total paying users was 7.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 8.4 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.4 million paying users for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.0 million from the year ago period.

First Nine Months of 2023 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 5.2% year over year to RMB8,999.4 million ( US$1,233.5 million ) for the first nine months of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,505.1 million ( US$206.3 million ) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB1,086.3 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,710.0 million ( US$234.4 million ) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB1,397.8 million during the same period of 2022.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.52 (US$1.03) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB5.30 during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB8.53 (US$1.17) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB6.75 during the same period of 2022.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the third quarter and steady progress on various strategic priorities across all business lines." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "The group level profitability continued to grow from the prior year period, thanks to our effective cost optimization and efficiency improvement initiatives, which enabled us to maintain the stability of Momo cash cow business, turn Tantan profitable as well as support the development of new endeavors."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,042.8 million (US$417.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5.9% from RMB3,233.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,530.8 million (US$209.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.6% from RMB1,657.5 million during the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the live video service which we deem not the priority for Tantan at this point for the dating service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,466.7 million (US$201.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4.6% from RMB1,537.7 million during the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment as well as our proactive product adjustments to improve Momo app's ecosystem, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying user as we reduced marketing spending. However, the decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB30.7 million (US$4.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.7% from RMB28.2 million during the same period of 2022.

Mobile games revenues were RMB7.9 million (US$1.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.9% from RMB7.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,891.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 to RMB2,743.1 million (US$376.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service and live video service on Momo application. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB341.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 to RMB295.0 million (US$40.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service, and to a lesser extent, the decrease from live video service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,461.1 million (US$337.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10.0% from RMB2,734.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service and with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on the Momo application. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value; (c) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to our initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy and, to a lesser extent, Momo's strategy to trim inefficient channel marketing spend.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,401.6 million (US$329.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9.3% from RMB2,649.2 million during the same period of 2022.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB621.8 million (US$85.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB520.1 million during the same period of 2022. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB618.6 million (US$84.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB569.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB24.0 million (US$3.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a loss from operations of RMB44.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB681.2 million (US$93.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB605.1 million during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB674.5 million (US$92.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB648.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB38.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB158.1 million (US$21.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB156.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in income tax expenses was primarily due to the higher profit in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income

Net income was RMB542.2 million (US$74.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB449.9 million during the same period of 2022. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB540.0 million (US$74.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB499.6 million in the same period of 2022. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB23.0 million (US$3.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of RMB45.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB601.6 million (US$82.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB534.8 million during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB595.9 million (US$81.7million) in the third quarter of 2023, which increased from RMB578.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB26.6 million (US$3.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB38.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB546.4 million (US$74.9 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB450.8 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB605.9 million (US$83.0 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB535.8 million during the same period of 2022.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.75 (US$0.38) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.20 in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.05 (US$0.42) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.60 in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,644.6 million (US$1,870.1 million), compared to RMB13,398.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB582.5 million (US$79.8 million), compared to RMB444.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

First Nine Months of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were RMB8,999.4 million (US$1,233.5 million), a decrease of 5.2% from RMB9,491.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,505.1 million (US$206.3 million) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB1,086.3 million during the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,710.0 million (US$234.4 million) for the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB1,397.8 million during the same period of 2022.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.52 (US$1.03) during the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB5.30 in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB8.53 (US$1.17) during the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB6.75 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,861.3 million (US$255.1 million) during the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB688.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Recent Development

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of December 8, 2023, the Company has repurchased 16.2 million ADSs for US$86.1 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$5.31 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.9 billion to RMB3.0 billion, representing a decrease of 9.7% to 6.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on December 8, 2023).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10035226-k7h0xo.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 15, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639

Passcode: 10035226

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-10-5731-0538

Email: ir@hellogroup.com

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2023 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First nine months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30



2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:























Live video service 1,657,531

1,530,797

209,813

4,786,232

4,548,986

623,490

Value-added service 1,537,666

1,466,727

201,031

4,557,481

4,327,678

593,158

Mobile marketing 28,243

30,705

4,208

92,029

88,762

12,166

Mobile games 7,719

7,864

1,078

50,416

14,169

1,942

Other services 1,862

6,754

927

5,356

19,796

2,713

Total net revenues 3,233,021

3,042,847

417,057

9,491,514

8,999,391

1,233,469

Cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues (1,886,135)

(1,771,530)

(242,808)

(5,505,369)

(5,255,277)

(720,296)

Research and development (245,105)

(201,693)

(27,644)

(733,562)

(653,145)

(89,521)

Sales and marketing (467,012)

(373,942)

(51,253)

(1,666,542)

(1,110,253)

(152,173)

General and administrative (135,933)

(113,896)

(15,611)

(453,514)

(376,981)

(51,670)

Total cost and expenses (2,734,185)

(2,461,061)

(337,316)

(8,358,987)

(7,395,656)

(1,013,660)

Other operating income, net 21,289

39,971

5,478

85,790

99,284

13,608

Income from operations 520,125

621,757

85,219

1,218,317

1,703,019

233,417

Interest income 89,274

96,791

13,266

280,761

311,899

42,749

Interest expense (25,010)

(19,293)

(2,644)

(72,575)

(41,671)

(5,711)

Other gain or loss, net 40,403

-

-

118,325

4,565

626

Income before income tax

and share of income on

equity method investments 624,792

699,255

95,841

1,544,828

1,977,812

271,081

Income tax expenses (156,041)

(158,064)

(21,664)

(452,860)

(446,646)

(61,218)

Income before share of income on equity method investments 468,751

541,191

74,177

1,091,968

1,531,166

209,863

Share of (loss) income on equity

method investments (18,880)

974

133

(8,967)

(31,940)

(4,378)

Net income 449,871

542,165

74,310

1,083,001

1,499,226

205,485

Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (964)

(4,263)

(584)

(3,288)

(5,886)

(807)

Net income attributable to the

shareholders of Hello

Group Inc. 450,835

546,428

74,894

1,086,289

1,505,112

206,292

Net income per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders























Basic 1.15

1.44

0.20

2.75

3.98

0.55

Diluted 1.10

1.37

0.19

2.65

3.76

0.52

Weighted average shares used

in calculating net income per

ordinary share























Basic 391,027,485

379,292,110

379,292,110

394,333,009

378,085,030

378,085,030

Diluted 423,608,050

398,296,690

398,296,690

429,765,849

405,490,366

405,490,366



Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)















Three months

First nine months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30



2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income 449,871

542,165

74,310

1,083,001

1,499,226

205,485

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net

of tax:























Foreign currency translation adjustment (188,343)

6,032

827

(328,832)

116,188

15,925

Comprehensive income 261,528

548,197

75,137

754,169

1,615,414

221,410

Less: comprehensive income (loss)

attributed to the non-controlling interest 10,831

(3,141)

(431)

17,710

5,377

737

Comprehensive income attributable to

Hello Group Inc. 250,697

551,338

75,568

736,459

1,610,037

220,673



































Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

September 30

September 30

2022

2023

2023 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,018,129

4,994,558

684,561 Short-term deposits 5,300,000

1,885,005

258,361 Restricted cash 97,706

9,245

1,267 Short-term investments 300,240

308,550

42,290 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB5,870

and RMB13,365 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023,

respectively 188,711

192,849

26,432 Amounts due from related parties 55

7,114

975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 819,706

712,236

97,620 Total current assets 11,724,547

8,109,557

1,111,506 Long-term deposits 2,600,000

3,809,200

522,094 Long-term restricted cash 82,766

2,638,015

361,570 Right-of-use assets, net 115,520

127,804

17,517 Property and equipment, net 172,984

358,361

49,117 Intangible assets, net 22,203

18,365

2,517 Rental deposits 20,737

18,486

2,534 Long-term investments 893,988

860,306

117,915 Amounts due from RPT-non current -

20,000

2,741 Other non-current assets 162,499

177,853

24,377 Deferred tax assets 34,343

33,470

4,587 Total assets 15,829,587

16,171,417

2,216,475 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 617,022

642,886

88,113 Deferred revenue 484,775

474,647

65,056 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 797,504

648,156

88,837 Amounts due to related parties 9,178

3,675

504 Lease liabilities due within one year 88,352

56,681

7,769 Income tax payable 68,765

89,263

12,235 Dividends payable -

21,012

2,879 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 26,483

28,014

3,840 Long-term borrowings, current portion -

215,615

29,552 Convertible senior notes-current 2,646,168

-

- Total current liabilities 4,738,247

2,179,949

298,785 Deferred tax liabilities 22,011

151,578

20,775 Convertible Senior Notes -

20,094

2,754 Long-term borrowings -

1,938,385

265,678 Lease liabilities 33,281

66,285

9,085 Other non-current liabilities 105,410

95,958

13,152 Total liabilities 4,898,949

4,452,249

610,229 Shareholder's equity (i) 10,930,638

11,719,168

1,606,246 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 15,829,587

16,171,417

2,216,475

(i): As of September 30, 2023, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 379,881,912.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First nine months



Ended September 30

Ended September 30



2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income 449,871

542,165

74,310

1,083,001

1,499,226

205,485

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment 27,047

17,467

2,394

83,107

59,098

8,100

Amortization of intangible assets 1,279

1,279

175

3,837

3,837

526

Share-based compensation 84,976

59,472

8,151

311,540

204,877

28,081

Share of loss (income) on equity method

investments 18,880

(974)

(133)

8,967

31,940

4,378

Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes (51,653)

-

-

(129,575)

(4,565)

(626)

Loss on long-term investments 11,250

-

-

11,250

-

-

Cash received on distributions from equity method

investments -

718

98

1,708

2,067

283

Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment (923)

(60)

(8)

(783)

(520)

(71)

Provision of (income) loss on receivable and other

assets (820)

(133)

(18)

(453)

10,071

1,380

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable 22,973

10,749

1,473

15,695

(9,916)

(1,359)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,418

(96,572)

(13,236)

(16,144)

98,294

13,472

Amounts due from related parties -

(27,114)

(3,716)

-

(27,059)

(3,709)

Rental deposits 716

1,301

178

1,399

2,252

309

Deferred tax assets 590

415

57

(986)

872

120

Other non-current assets 16,130

(50,578)

(6,932)

76,820

(27,639)

(3,788)

Accounts payable (438)

6,987

958

(106,392)

38,825

5,321

Income tax payable (15,635)

24,215

3,319

(50,923)

20,496

2,809

Deferred revenue (19,356)

11,736

1,609

(73,891)

(11,137)

(1,526)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (108,513)

15,374

2,107

(304,346)

(172,186)

(23,600)

Amount due to related parties 7,824

(8,401)

(1,151)

4,427

(5,504)

(754)

Deferred tax liabilities (14,425)

47,681

6,535

(171,752)

130,198

17,845

Other non-current liabilities (26,655)

26,741

3,665

(58,311)

17,757

2,434

Net cash provided by operating activities 444,536

582,468

79,835

688,195

1,861,284

255,110

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment (27,051)

(238,219)

(32,651)

(70,392)

(259,463)

(35,562)

Payment for long-term investments -

-

-

(55,343)

(9,000)

(1,234)

Purchase of short-term deposits (1,700,000)

(531,214)

(72,809)

(1,700,000)

(1,028,556)

(140,975)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 2,700,000

1,900,000

260,417

3,710,000

5,409,820

741,478

Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

3,523

1,517

208

Purchase of long-term deposits (1,000,000)

(2,498,860)

(342,497)

(2,550,000)

(3,848,860)

(527,530)

Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits -

1,700,000

233,004

1,200,000

1,700,000

233,004

Cash received from sales of long-term investment -

15,000

2,056

-

15,000

2,056

Other investing activities 2,781

137

19

3,103

1,822

250

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24,270)

346,844

47,539

540,891

1,982,280

271,695

Cash flows from financing activities:























Deferred payment for business acquisition (15,858)

-

-

(21,421)

-

-

Proceeds from exercise of share options 18

551

76

51

570

78

Repurchase of ordinary shares (285,355)

(58,767)

(8,055)

(287,690)

(62,004)

(8,498)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (14,330)

(223)

(31)

(39,867)

(4,319)

(592)

Dividends payment -

-

-

(840,997)

(937,249)

(128,461)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings -

2,154,000

295,230

-

2,154,000

295,230

Payment for redemption of convertible bonds (1,024,443)

(86,932)

(11,915)

(2,136,987)

(2,679,942)

(367,317)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,339,968)

2,008,629

275,305

(3,326,911)

(1,528,944)

(209,560)

Effect of exchange rate changes (6,190)

(7,837)

(1,075)

72,096

128,597

17,625

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (925,892)

2,930,104

401,604

(2,025,729)

2,443,217

334,870

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of period 4,547,197

4,711,714

645,794

5,647,034

5,198,601

712,528

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of

period 3,621,305

7,641,818

1,047,398

3,621,305

7,641,818

1,047,398



Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended September 30, 2022

Ended September 30, 2023

Ended September 30, 2023

GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP US$ Share-based

compensation US$ Non-GAAP US$ Cost of revenues (1,886,135) 1,496 (1,884,639)

(1,771,530) 1,211 (1,770,319)

(242,808) 166 (242,642) Research and development (245,105) 21,713 (223,392)

(201,693) 14,993 (186,700)

(27,644) 2,055 (25,589) Sales and marketing (467,012) 8,453 (458,559)

(373,942) 5,854 (368,088)

(51,253) 802 (50,451) General and administrative (135,933) 53,314 (82,619)

(113,896) 37,414 (76,482)

(15,611) 5,128 (10,483) Cost and operating expenses (2,734,185) 84,976 (2,649,209)

(2,461,061) 59,472 (2,401,589)

(337,316) 8,151 (329,165) Income from operations 520,125 84,976 605,101

621,757 59,472 681,229

85,219 8,151 93,370 Net income attributable to Hello

Group Inc. 450,835 84,976 535,811

546,428 59,472 605,900

74,894 8,151 83,045

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













First nine months

First nine months

First nine months Ended September 30, 2022

Ended September 30, 2023

Ended September 30, 2023

GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP RMB Share-based

compensation RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP US$ Share-based

compensation US$ Non-GAAP US$ Cost of revenues (5,505,369) 12,488 (5,492,881)

(5,255,277) 4,398 (5,250,879)

(720,296) 603 (719,693) Research and development (733,562) 66,652 (666,910)

(653,145) 51,186 (601,959)

(89,521) 7,016 (82,505) Sales and marketing (1,666,542) 29,952 (1,636,590)

(1,110,253) 20,413 (1,089,840)

(152,173) 2,798 (149,375) General and administrative (453,514) 202,448 (251,066)

(376,981) 128,880 (248,101)

(51,670) 17,664 (34,006) Cost and operating expenses (8,358,987) 311,540 (8,047,447)

(7,395,656) 204,877 (7,190,779)

(1,013,660) 28,081 (985,579) Income from operations 1,218,317 311,540 1,529,857

1,703,019 204,877 1,907,896

233,417 28,081 261,498 Net income attributable to Hello

Group Inc. 1,086,289 311,540 1,397,829

1,505,112 204,877 1,709,989

206,292 28,081 234,373

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,410,844

119,953

-

1,530,797

209,813 Value-added service 1,298,329

168,398

-

1,466,727

201,031 Mobile marketing 24,039

6,666

-

30,705

4,208 Mobile games 7,864

-

-

7,864

1,078 Other services 1,981

-

4,773

6,754

927 Total net revenues 2,743,057

295,017

4,773

3,042,847

417,057 Cost and expenses (ii):

















Cost of revenues (1,606,261)

(145,346)

(19,923)

(1,771,530)

(242,808) Research and development (151,649)

(50,044)

-

(201,693)

(27,644) Sales and marketing (298,919)

(71,978)

(3,045)

(373,942)

(51,253) General and administrative (105,339)

(5,656)

(2,901)

(113,896)

(15,611) Total cost and expenses (2,162,168)

(273,024)

(25,869)

(2,461,061)

(337,316) Other operating income, net 37,750

1,985

236

39,971

5,478 Income (loss) from operations 618,639

23,978

(20,860)

621,757

85,219 Interest income 96,680

94

17

96,791

13,266 Interest expense (19,293)

-

-

(19,293)

(2,644) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 696,026

24,072

(20,843)

699,255

95,841 Income tax expenses (156,992)

(1,072)

-

(158,064)

(21,664) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 539,034

23,000

(20,843)

541,191

74,177 Share of loss on equity method

investments 974

-

-

974

133 Net income (loss) 540,008

23,000

(20,843)

542,165

74,310







































(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



































Three months

Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 1,207

4

-

1,211

166 Research and development 11,401

3,592

-

14,993

2,055 Sales and marketing 5,854

-

-

5,854

802 General and administrative 37,406

8

-

37,414

5,128 Total cost and expenses 55,868

3,604

-

59,472

8,151

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































Three months

Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 618,639

23,978

(20,860)

621,757

85,219 Share-based compensation 55,868

3,604

-

59,472

8,151 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 674,507

27,582

(20,860)

681,229

93,370



















Net income (loss) 540,008

23,000

(20,843)

542,165

74,310 Share-based compensation 55,868

3,604

-

59,472

8,151 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 595,876

26,604

(20,843)

601,637

82,461

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,517,872

139,659

-

1,657,531

233,012 Value-added service 1,336,050

201,616

-

1,537,666

216,162 Mobile marketing 28,243

-

-

28,243

3,970 Mobile games 7,719

-

-

7,719

1,085 Other services 1,126

-

736

1,862

262 Total net revenues 2,891,010

341,275

736

3,233,021

454,491 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,704,934)

(180,277)

(924)

(1,886,135)

(265,149) Research and development (176,727)

(68,378)

-

(245,105)

(34,456) Sales and marketing (335,350)

(130,222)

(1,440)

(467,012)

(65,652) General and administrative (124,184)

(8,574)

(3,175)

(135,933)

(19,109) Total cost and expenses (2,341,195)

(387,451)

(5,539)

(2,734,185)

(384,366) Other operating income 19,563

1,722

4

21,289

2,993 Income (loss) from operations 569,378

(44,454)

(4,799)

520,125

73,118 Interest income 89,003

187

84

89,274

12,550 Interest expense (25,010)

-

-

(25,010)

(3,516) Other gain or loss, net 40,403

-

-

40,403

5,680 Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 673,774

(44,267)

(4,715)

624,792

87,832 Income tax expenses (155,328)

(713)

-

(156,041)

(21,936) Income (loss) before share of income on

equity method investments 518,446

(44,980)

(4,715)

468,751

65,896 Share of loss on equity method investments (18,880)

-

-

(18,880)

(2,654) Net income (loss) 499,566

(44,980)

(4,715)

449,871

63,242







































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

































Three months

Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 1,478

18

-

1,496

210 Research and development 15,640

6,073

-

21,713

3,052 Sales and marketing 8,446

7

-

8,453

1,188 General and administrative 53,272

42

-

53,314

7,495 Total cost and expenses 78,836

6,140

-

84,976

11,945



























































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months

Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 569,378

(44,454)

(4,799)

520,125

73,118 Share-based compensation 78,836

6,140

-

84,976

11,945 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 648,214

(38,314)

(4,799)

605,101

85,063



















Net income (loss) 499,566

(44,980)

(4,715)

449,871

63,242 Share-based compensation 78,836

6,140

-

84,976

11,945 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 578,402

(38,840)

(4,715)

534,847

75,187

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First nine months Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 4,144,164

404,822

-

4,548,986

623,490 Value-added service 3,821,183

506,495

-

4,327,678

593,158 Mobile marketing 75,730

13,032

-

88,762

12,166 Mobile games 14,169

-

-

14,169

1,942 Other services 14,577

-

5,219

19,796

2,713 Total net revenues 8,069,823

924,349

5,219

8,999,391

1,233,469 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (4,765,127)

(469,111)

(21,039)

(5,255,277)

(720,296) Research and development (483,997)

(169,148)

-

(653,145)

(89,521) Sales and marketing (894,462)

(210,208)

(5,583)

(1,110,253)

(152,173) General and administrative (349,614)

(19,600)

(7,767)

(376,981)

(51,670) Total cost and expenses (6,493,200)

(868,067)

(34,389)

(7,395,656)

(1,013,660) Other operating income 95,876

3,110

298

99,284

13,608 Income (loss) from operations 1,672,499

59,392

(28,872)

1,703,019

233,417 Interest income 311,157

656

86

311,899

42,749 Interest expense (41,671)

-

-

(41,671)

(5,711) Other gain or loss, net 4,565

-

-

4,565

626 Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 1,946,550

60,048

(28,786)

1,977,812

271,081 Income tax expenses (443,175)

(3,471)

-

(446,646)

(61,218) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 1,503,375

56,577

(28,786)

1,531,166

209,863 Share of income on equity method investments (31,940)

-

-

(31,940)

(4,378) Net income (loss) 1,471,435

56,577

(28,786)

1,499,226

205,485







































(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

















































First nine months

Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 4,262

136

-

4,398

603 Research and development 36,793

14,393

-

51,186

7,016 Sales and marketing 20,408

5

-

20,413

2,798 General and administrative 128,856

24

-

128,880

17,664 Total cost and expenses 190,319

14,558

-

204,877

28,081

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















First nine months

ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,672,498

59,392

(28,871)

1,703,019

233,417 Share-based compensation 190,319

14,558

-

204,877

28,081 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,862,817

73,950

(28,871)

1,907,896

261,498



















Net income (loss) 1,471,435

56,577

(28,786)

1,499,226

205,485 Share-based compensation 190,319

14,558

-

204,877

28,081 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,661,754

71,135

(28,786)

1,704,103

233,566

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First nine months Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 4,404,991

381,241

-

4,786,232

672,838 Value-added service 3,917,609

639,872

-

4,557,481

640,681 Mobile marketing 92,029

-

-

92,029

12,937 Mobile games 50,416

-

-

50,416

7,087 Other services 4,298

-

1,058

5,356

753 Total net revenues 8,469,343

1,021,113

1,058

9,491,514

1,334,296 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (4,981,345)

(522,188)

(1,836)

(5,505,369)

(773,933) Research and development (536,640)

(196,922)

-

(733,562)

(103,123) Sales and marketing (1,039,526)

(623,680)

(3,336)

(1,666,542)

(234,279) General and administrative (415,954)

(25,335)

(12,225)

(453,514)

(63,754) Total cost and expenses (6,973,465)

(1,368,125)

(17,397)

(8,358,987)

(1,175,089) Other operating income 76,253

9,491

46

85,790

12,060 Income (loss) from operations 1,572,131

(337,521)

(16,293)

1,218,317

171,267 Interest income 280,252

291

218

280,761

39,469 Interest expense (72,575)

-

-

(72,575)

(10,202) Other gain or loss, net 118,325

-

-

118,325

16,634 Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 1,898,133

(337,230)

(16,075)

1,544,828

217,168 Income tax expenses (451,061)

(1,799)

-

(452,860)

(63,662) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 1,447,072

(339,029)

(16,075)

1,091,968

153,506 Share of loss on equity method investments (8,967)

-

-

(8,967)

(1,261) Net income (loss) 1,438,105

(339,029)

(16,075)

1,083,001

152,245







































(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:























































First nine months

Ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 5,477

7,011

-

12,488

1,756 Research and development 51,752

14,900

-

66,652

9,370 Sales and marketing 29,729

223

-

29,952

4,211 General and administrative 202,319

129

-

202,448

28,460 Total cost and expenses 289,277

22,263

-

311,540

43,797

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















First nine months

ended September 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,572,131

(337,521)

(16,293)

1,218,317

171,267 Share-based compensation 289,277

22,263

-

311,540

43,797 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,861,408

(315,258)

(16,293)

1,529,857

215,064



















Net income (loss) 1,438,105

(339,029)

(16,075)

1,083,001

152,245 Share-based compensation 289,277

22,263

-

311,540

43,797 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,727,382

(316,766)

(16,075)

1,394,541

196,042

View original content:

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.