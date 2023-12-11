98 Degrees Celebrates NYE 2023 with an Intimate Concert During Nexstar Media Group's "Las Vegas Countdown to 2024" Television Special

Iconic boy band to perform their greatest hits and will release their new single "Got U" at Midnight

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in and catch the legendary boy band 98 Degrees on Nexstar Media Group's "Las Vegas Countdown to 2024" television special on New Year's Eve as they say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 with a performance of their greatest hits at Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort. During the show, the band will debut their newest song, "Got U," around the stroke of midnight. The event will be hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Michael Yo , and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak . The celebration will be broadcast in 14 Nexstar television markets, including KTLA-TV In Los Angeles, CA, KRON-TV in San Francisco, and KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, NV, as well as Nexstar stations in Denver (KDVR), San Diego (KSWB), Sacramento (KTXL), Portland (KOIN), Honolulu (KHII), Fresno (KSEE), Bakersfield (KGET), Colorado Springs (KXTU), Grand Junction (KREX), Albuquerque (NRQE) and Salt Lake City (KUCW).

98 Degrees (Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, and Drew Lachey) share, "We are thrilled and excited to ring in 2024 with Palms Casino Resort and Nexstar, which has aired the hottest New Year's Eve special during the last couple of years. Tune in to see us perform some of our classic hits, our new upcoming single, and some other surprises!"

About 98 Degrees

98 Degrees is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum, multi-award winning, and nominated vocal group comprised of brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre. The group has sold over 15 million albums worldwide with 4 Top 5 Billboard charting radio singles, including mega-hits such as "The Hardest Thing," "I Do, Cherish You," "Because of You," and the number one hit single featuring Mariah Carey called, "Thank God I Found You." 98 Degrees' albums have reached gold or platinum status in more than 60 countries worldwide. Their first Christmas album, "98 Degrees This Christmas," has sold over two million copies and is widely recognized as one of the most successful holiday albums ever.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports, and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America's largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar's national television properties include The CW, America's fifth major broadcast network; NewsNation, America's fastest-growing national cable news network; popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV; and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company's portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms Casino Resort features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues, and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. Offering free valet and self-parking, the resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention, and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool, The Spa & Salon at Palms; a wedding chapel; the Brenden Theatre 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority ("SMGHA"), an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more information, visit http://www.palms.com/ or the Palms Press Room . Follow Palms on social media, Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

