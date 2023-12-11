Nona Biosciences Announces Collaboration with Evive Biotech to Accelerate Antibody Discovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global pioneer of technology innovation and antibody discovery and development solutions, and Evive Biotech, a global biopharmaceutical company devoted to developing a portfolio of novel biological therapies for patients worldwide, today announced a collaboration agreement on antibody discovery based on the Harbour Mice® antibody technology platform of Nona Biosciences. The collaboration brings together professional advantages of Nona Biosciences and Evive Biotech, aiming to accelerate the process of antibody discovery and drug development to benefit patients faster.

Harbour Mice® is a proprietary antibody technology platform that utilizes the transgenic mouse to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in both a traditional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and a heavy chain only (HCAb) format. This platform holds significant potential for the development of therapeutic antibodies and the acceleration of drug discovery and development.

"Nona Biosciences is committed to bringing antibody discovery and research solutions to our partners better and faster," said Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences. "With the capabilities of Harbour Mice®, we look forward to empowering our partners in antibody drug discovery and development, and helping more patients benefit from cutting-edge technologies and therapies."

"There is tremendous potential in antibody-based therapy, and I am very excited about this collaboration," said Simon Li, MD, PhD, CEO & CMO of Evive Biotech. "Evive Biotech's mission is to develop innovative biologic therapies for patients worldwide. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Nona Biosciences to accelerate the discovery of innovative antibody therapies to benefit patients across the globe."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovation and provides a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody discovery services range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, highly robust antibody screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® technology and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in a traditional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, and a heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® with highly robust antibody screening platforms, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs.

For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com

About Evive Biotech

Evive Biotech (a subsidiary of Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SZSE: 002019) is a global biopharmaceutical company devoted to developing a portfolio of novel biological therapies for patients worldwide. We leverage our proprietary technology platforms to advance a series of innovative drug candidates for oncology, inflammatory and metabolic diseases. Founded in 2004, we currently have operations in the US, Singapore, and China. As the first biopharmaceutical company to build a platform bringing innovative therapies from China to the world, Evive adopts a holistic approach to drug development, combining exceptional research and commercialization capabilities with our world-class in-house regulatory expertise and extensive international management experience. Through partnerships with industry, physicians, and regulatory authorities, we strive to bring revolutionary remedies to the global market quickly and efficiently to address unmet medical needs, making a real and lasting difference to patients and their families worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.evivebiotech.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nona Biosciences