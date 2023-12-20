The Key To Supercharged Marketing Strategies: Techint Labs' Whitepaper Explores the Fusion of High-Funnel and Low-Funnel Tactics

Techint Labs is a full-service advertising agency that creates custom strategies to accelerate brands.

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, finding the perfect balance in your marketing strategy can be a game-changer. Techint Labs created an exclusive whitepaper, The Art of Balance: Uniting High-Funnel and Low-Funnel Tactics for Optimal Results , to guide you through the intricacies of high-funnel and low-funnel tactics.

“A full-funnel strategy leads to staying power.”

This whitepaper dives into the pivotal roles that high-funnel and low-funnel tactics play in the customer journey, providing insights into how these tactics work together to engage and convert potential customers effectively.

"Brands that use high-funnel strategies in concert with engagement and conversion tactics always perform better than those who don't," said Adam Lee, Chief Business Development Officer at Techint Labs. "A full-funnel strategy leads to staying power."

Harmonizing High and Low-Funnel Tactics for Marketing Success

Contrary to the misconceptions, high-funnel tactics are open to the conversion process. They lay the groundwork for low-funnel tactics to excel. Low-funnel strategies, like targeted search ads and impactful retargeting, guide potential customers towards specific actions, driving conversions and turning leads into loyal customers.

Understanding these tactics is crucial. This whitepaper dispels common misconceptions about high-funnel and low-funnel strategies, uncovers measuring success beyond conversions, and advocates for a more holistic view of campaign effectiveness through diverse metrics. Whether you're a seasoned marketer or a newbie, this whitepaper can guide you and help you pave the way for impactful and effective marketing and advertising campaigns. Can we help? Reach out to book a demo with our team.

About Techint Labs

Techint Labs is an independent advertising agency that combines industry-leading media and analytics, award-winning creative services, and proprietary technology to take brands to new heights. We love what we do, and mutually beneficial long-term partnerships are our priority.

