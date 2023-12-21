CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using "Baby Loungers" Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Infant Sleep Products

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using "Baby Loungers" because they violate the federal safety regulation for infant sleep products, posing a risk of suffocation and a fall hazard to infants. Specifically, the loungers fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC's Infant Sleep Products regulation because they do not have a stand, which creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. In addition, the loungers fail to meet the regulation's marking, labeling, and instructional literature requirements. The lounger and its packaging also lack a tracking label containing product information such as the date of manufacture, which is required for children's products including durable infant or toddler products.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Poetint002 of China, but the firm has not agreed to recall these loungers or offer a remedy to consumers. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

The baby loungers were sold online on Amazon.com and other e-commerce sites. CPSC evaluated the loungers in the Grey Animal printed fabric. The white sticker label on the packaging identifies the products as "Baby Loungers." There is a red tag on the products with three rectangular symbols. The lounger is oval in shape and was sold in the color style "gray animal." It is gray on the outside and white on the inside with animals such as lions, moose, and giraffes printed on the inside of the lounger. It comes with a small pillow with similar animal imagery on it.

Although the ISP regulation applies to products manufactured on or after June 23, 2022, the CPSC urges consumers to stop using all loungers sold by Poetint002 regardless of their date of manufacture. Further, CPSC continues to advise firms to stop sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the loungers immediately, unzip and disassemble the products, cut-up the lounger cover, sleeping pad, and side bumpers and dispose of the pieces in the trash or textile recycling, in accordance with local garbage collection policies.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

