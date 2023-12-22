Involta Acquires Data Center and Land in Green Bay, Plans For a 20-MW Colocation Campus

Carlyle-Backed Company's Entry Into Green Bay Market Brings Colocation Needed to Boost Enterprise and Regional Growth

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an award-winning colocation, hybrid IT and managed services firm, today announced the acquisition of a 24.5-acre site housing an existing data center in the Green Bay region. Through this acquisition, Involta will implement a multi-phased approach to ultimately extend the current data center footprint to an expandable campus with up to 20 MW of capacity. The future campus is poised to meet rising enterprise colocation demands with the Involta SecurePower colocation model, which provides mission-critical data center space coupled with industry-leading power, security and connectivity services directly embedded into its facilities.

An aerial view of the proposed new Involta data center, which will connect to the existing facility when fully built out to 20-MW capacity. (PRNewswire)

Located just 40 minutes from Green Bay, the campus project will support the fast-growing needs and performance requirements of critical high-tech industries with the colocation and services needed for enterprise workloads and AI applications. In addition, the location's proximity is highly desirable for edge deployments, in which Involta is considered a tier-two market pioneer. The area provides a low-risk zone with moderate temperatures to help regulate power demands, along with attractive tax incentives and the recent designation by the Biden administration confirming the state as an official U.S. Regional Tech Hub (RTH).

"The Green Bay market is a sought-after region across our portfolio of enterprise clients spanning healthcare organizations, manufacturers and financial institutions," said Bruce Lehrman, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Involta. "As this market continues to grow, our evolving footprint in this vibrant region will deliver the capacity, fiber infrastructure and hybrid IT services required to support high-performance compute for the most demanding and complex regulated industries."

At the epicenter of Involta's expansive data center network, the 20-MW campus will bolster the company's future development of energy-efficient data centers and bring robust, redundant fiber infrastructure to the Wisconsin market, driving more connectivity both locally and nationally while delivering unmatched access to its Midwest data centers from Iowa to Minnesota to Ohio.

This acquisition marks Involta's 13th data center location. Involta's data center facilities are located across multiple edge markets, setting the standard for industry-leading security, redundant power and climate control nationwide. Involta's superior data center services are underscored by the company's deep commitment to community engagement through Involta Cares, making a meaningful impact within every market it serves. Sustainability is at the heart of the company's growth trajectory, reflected in six recent ENERGY STAR® certifications and the coveted Idaho Awards for Leadership in Energy Efficiency .

About Involta

Involta, a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology. Providing advanced colocation, hybrid cloud solutions, superior data center experiences and first-class fiber and connectivity services, Involta offers a distinctive combination of robust technology and rigorous processes underscored by passionate people who truly deliver.

Involta has continually evolved and grown today to stand as an enterprise provider, empowering our clients to harness the power of technology — without sacrificing the grounded, thoughtful and individualized approach of a trusted regional partner. Always personal, never transactional, our team is always where our clients need us, delivering outstanding, unparalleled experiences that enable them to change their worlds for good.

