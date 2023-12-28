Console & Associates, P.C.: Corewell Health Reports Third-Party Data Breach at HealthEC Exposed Social Security Numbers of 1 Million Patients

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately one million Corewell Health patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised after one of Corewell Health's vendors, HealthEC, experienced a major data breach. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the HealthEC / Corewell Health breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of one million patients has been compromised. As a result, victims' full names, Social Security numbers and health information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 22, 2023, Corewell Health posted a website notice describing a third-party data breach. Evidently, HealthEC is a health technology company that provides services to Corewell. Due to this relationship, Corewell provides HealthEC with confidential patient information. Corewell notes that the incident stemmed from an unauthorized party gaining access to the computer system of one of its vendors, HealthEC. The website notice also contains a link to a HealthEC data breach letter.

In the HealthEC letter, the company explains that, upon detecting a possible cybersecurity incident, HealthEC launched an investigation that confirmed that certain files on its computer network were accessed by an unauthorized party between July 14, 2023 and July 23, 2023. HealthEC also determined that the unauthorized party may have accessed confidential information belonging to as many as one million Corewell Health patients.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Addresses,

Dates of Birth,

Social Security Numbers,

Medical record numbers,

Medical information, and

Health insurance information.

If you receive a data breach notice from HealthEC, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a HealthEC Data Breach Letter?

