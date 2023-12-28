PLANET FITNESS DEBUTS EMPOWERING PARTNERSHIP WITH MEGAN THEE STALLION, DUBBING HER AS 'MOTHER FITNESS' IN A DYNAMIC COLLABORATION FOR THE NEW YEAR

Megan Thee Stallion kicks off partnership as the first performance of the new year on the Planet Fitness stage in Times Square and teams up with the brand on exclusive, co-branded merchandise with all proceeds benefiting the Pete & Thomas Foundation

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announces today its partnership with three-time, Grammy award-winning artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and health advocate Megan Thee Stallion. The bold new campaign features Megan as 'Mother Fitness,' encouraging gym goers to leave behind the barriers, including intimidation and high prices, commonly found at other gyms and join Planet Fitness, home of the Judgement Free Zone®, to find their Big Fitness Energy™.

As a musician who is constantly on the road, Megan prioritizes a fitness routine that's both mood enhancing and fun, especially as mind and body wellness takes center stage in the new year. The new partnership seamlessly connects the two worlds of music and exercise, which combine to create the ultimate energy boost and manifests in a multi-faceted fully integrated marketing campaign that includes: advertising and commercial spots, a unique AR filter, charitable co-branded merchandise and free in-app Planet Fitness workouts, inspired by Megan and her passion for fitness. To access the partnership in its entirety, visit MotherIsHere.com.

Inspired by a fierce fitness goddess-like persona, Megan is the star of the brand's ad spots premiering nationwide today. Directed by filmmaker Calmatic, the spot captures her as she senses negative gym behavior and vanquishes it by harnessing the power of the Judgement Free Zone®, a feel-good environment that's both rewarding and supporting.

In addition, Planet Fitness and Megan have joined forces to create a co-branded exclusive merchandise line available online at the Planet Fitness store website, with all proceeds benefiting the Pete & Thomas Foundation, the non-profit organization Megan founded that focuses on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world through education, housing, health and wellness.

The limited-edition line includes:

Crew neck sweatshirts that proudly declare Big Fitness Energy™ for Everybody (-ody-ody)

Bucket hats and water bottles emblazoned with 'Real Hot Girl Fit'

Sticker sheets

Megan shared, "Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves."

Planet Fitness is once again a presenting sponsor of the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, and to kick off the partnership, Megan will be the first performance of the new year on the Planet Fitness stage in Times Square at this year's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" airing on ABC.

"Music plays a huge role in any fitness routine, so Planet Fitness is thrilled to be teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion to break down the barriers of fitness, help everyone focus on their fitness journeys, the 'Judgement Free' way, and channel their Big Fitness Energy™," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Megan Thee Stallion celebrates all the values of Planet Fitness through her dedication to physical and mental wellness, plus her powerful message of body positivity, which makes her an incredible partner for our brand."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. To help jumpstart fitness goals, join Planet Fitness with a limited-time offer* from Dec. 30 – Jan. 12 for $0.24 down and no commitment.

The free Planet Fitness App is also available to members and non-members alike and puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more. Beginning today, anyone can access exclusive workout content inspired by Megan herself, via the PF App – follow along at home, or at a local Planet Fitness

Locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and learn more about this partnership by visiting PlanetFitness.com and @planetfitness.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness:

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.5 million members and 2,498 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Megan Thee Stallion:

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur. From earning two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé, and "WAP" with Cardi B to releasing her dynamic new single "Cobra," Megan has proven unstoppable.

Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards for "Top Rap Female Artist." Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards and the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Megan made history in Nov. 2022, becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes' prestigious Under 30 issue. She was previously recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental "Why I Speak Up For Black Women" op-ed for The New York Times.

She also spearheads the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. The organization focuses on three core pillars that include – education, housing, and health + wellness. For more information, visit www.peteandthomasfoundation.org, or follow @PeteThomasFdn on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

