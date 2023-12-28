Princess Cruises Ends 2023 with Top Awards from Prestigious Travel Industry Organizations Around the World

Princess Cruises Ends 2023 with Top Awards from Prestigious Travel Industry Organizations Around the World

56 Travel Industry Awards Won in 2023

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to a close, Princess Cruises continues to be recognized for excellence in a range of categories by prestigious travel organizations around the globe. Within the last two months, the line has received 23 awards for its ships, itineraries, onboard experiences and technology, including a Travel Weekly Reader's Choice Award for Best Cruise Line in Alaska and a Cruise Critic Editor's Pick Award for Best Innovation – bringing the line's total number of awards for 2023 to 56.

Princess Cruises Ends 2023 with Top Awards from Prestigious Travel Industry Organizations Around the World (PRNewswire)

"As the industry continues to skyrocket and travelers seek unique experiences, we're gratified to be recognized across a broad spectrum of categories by such esteemed groups of experts," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "We look forward to all that lies ahead in 2024."

Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards

Princess took home four wins at the 21st annual Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards, which celebrates the best of the best of the travel industry.

Best Cruise Line in Alaska (17 th year in a row)

Best Shipboard Tech : The MedallionClass Experience

Best Travel Advisor Program: Princess Academy

Best Advisor Loyalty Program

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Princess received four top Gold Award honors and four Silver Award honors at this year's Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

Overall Premium Ship : Discovery Princess (Gold Award)

Premium Ship Entertainment: 360: An Extraordinary Experience (Gold Award)

Premium Ship Itinerary: South America & Antarctica Itineraries (Gold Award)

Cruise Marketing Educational Program: Princess Partners (Gold Award)

Cruise Marketing Campaign-Advertising: "Come Feel the Love" and "I Love This!" (Silver Award)

Cruise Marketing-Webinar: Connect with Princess Webinars (Silver Award)

Cruise Critic Editors' Choice Awards

The 15th annual Cruise Critic Editor's Picks Awards are the industry's most comprehensive awards, recognizing the best cruise lines of the year.

Best Innovation: The MedallionClass Experience

Travvy Awards

During the 9th Annual Travvy Awards, Princess received four honors including a gold award. The awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements.

Best Cruise Line by Destination: Alaska (Gold Award)

Best Cruise Line by Destination: Asia (Silver Award)

Best Cruise Line by Destination: Hawaii (Bronze Award)

Best Premium Cruise Ship: Discovery Princess (Bronze Award)

Porthole Cruise and Travel Readers' Choice Awards

Best Onboard Technology: The MedallionClass Experience

Best Spa Facility: Lotus Spa

TripZilla Excellence Awards

The 9th annual TripZilla Excellence Awards recognize travel industry companies and brands that deliver the best experiences to their guests. Following an extensive online poll, winners were selected for this year's groundbreaking achievements.

Best Cruise Amenities: Diamond Princess

Cruise Ship Interiors Awards

The Cruise Ship Interiors Awards highlight the very best of cruise design, celebrating the spaces onboard and the products used to create them.

Best Casual Dining, Large Ship: O'Malley's Irish Pub

Wave Awards (UK)

At the 2023 Wave Awards, dubbed "the Oscars of cruising," Princess was highly commended in the Favorite Premium/Luxury Cruise Line category. The awards recognize and reward excellence and innovation in the UK cruise industry.

Cruise & Travel Readers' Choice Awards (Australia/New Zealand)

Over 4,000 Australia and New Zealand passengers voted in the region's biggest People's Choice awards. Princess was named Best Cruise Line Overall and Best Premium Cruise Line, some of the awards' top honors.

Irish Travel Trade Awards (Ireland)

Ireland's travel trade network voted Princess Best Premium Cruise Line in this year's awards.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises