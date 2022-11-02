Top 10 Things to Do in Ohio’s Amish Country

Top 10 Things to Do in Ohio’s Amish Country

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dutchman Hospitality and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dutchman Hospitality, visit https://www.dutchmanonline.com/

Enjoy wholesome entertainment by taking in a live show at the Ohio Star Theater

Spend a fun-filled, family-friendly evening enjoying a memorable performance at the Ohio Star Theater at Dutch Valley. From comedies, musicals and plays, this is the perfect place for excitement. You don’t want to miss out on expercing our new Our Christmas Dinner musical. This not-so-traditional, sports-centered, laughter-filled Christmas dinner features favorite Christmas carols and original songs.

Spend the night at Carlisle Inn Sugarcreek

Located in Ohio’s Amish Country, experience the warm hospitality of Carlisle Inn in Sugarcreek. It’s perfect for a weekend getaway with friends or family filled with games, an all-season swimming pool and deluxe continental breakfast

Spend relaxing time within the new green space at Dutch Valley.

It’s the perfect place to enjoy the warmth of the fire pit or kids can play in the playhouses or on the playset.

Shop for unique treasures at Dutch Valley Gifts in Sugarcreek

It’s full of beautiful home decor and trendy boutique clothing.

5) Enjoy Dutch Valley Market

A stroll through Dutch Valley Market is a highlight of any visit to Sugarcreek. Located at the edge of the complex that includes Dutch Valley Restaurant and the Carlisle Inn, this country grocer offers high quality all-natural meats and an array of Amish traditional foods.

6) Savor delicious Amish Kitchen Cooking at Dutch Valley Restaurant, Der Dutchman, or Berlin Farmstead

Taste the tradition with a country-style breakfast, lunch or dinner featuring hot, homemade biscuits, family-style meals to share, garden-fresh salad bar plates, legendary peanut butter pie and more.

7) Take home pies, pastries, cookies, and more from the Dutch Valley Restaurant Bakery and Café or Der Dutchman Bakery and Cafe.

Not only does the Dutch Valley Restaurant have delicious, but also tasty pastries. Enjoy your stay and take home pies, pastries, cookies, and more.

8) Enjoy a peaceful night stay at Carlisle Inn Walnut Creek and enjoy the picturesque view of Goose Bottom Valley

Guests will enjoy immaculate views and warmth. From valley views and pristine accommodations to cozy fireplace nooks and unforgettable hospitality, this is the place to recharge, refresh and rejuvenate.

9) Shop Carlisle Gifts Walnut Creek’s stately Victorian-style shop with three floors of unique and charming items.

You’ll love all the candles, flowers and other beautiful gifts at Carlisle Gifts Walnut Creek’s stately Victorian-style shop. Woven into Ohio’s rural patchwork are dozens of lovely little towns with stately Victorian homes lining their most prominent streets.

10) Slow down, relax, and experience the charm and beauty of this unique location

The Amish Country is a picturesque landscape that must be witnessed in person to be fully appreciated. It’s filled with handmade craft stores, heirloom furniture galleries, antique malls and flea markets.