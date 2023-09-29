Looking Forward and Giving Back: Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation Gives from the Heart

Representing the Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation, Pictured from left to right– Hall Financial Advisors Partners, Christopher Hall, CPFA™, Senior Financial Advisor, Founding Partner & CEO; Brett Bronski, Senior Financial Advisor; Robert Blasczyk, Senior Financial Advisor and Jeremiah Kuhn, CPFA™ and Senior Financial Advisor

Sponsored - What happens when a group of professionals, each with their own ideas of service and compassion, decide to put their collective charitable spirit into action? Something very remarkable.

The team at the Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation gives of themselves in many ways, each according to their own passions and skillsets. They volunteer more than 1,000 hours each year to various initiatives and causes in the local communities of Parkersburg, Marietta, and surrounding areas. Members of the team serve at local churches, participate in several non-profit organizations, and officiate and coach youth sports.

The Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation was founded in 2019 as a way to leverage the charitable mindset of the team at Hall Financial Advisors. A spirit of giving and service was such a permanent dynamic in the firm’s DNA, creating the Giving Foundation was a logical step. “Our entire staff is committed to donating their time, serving on charitable boards, and participating in events for causes that are important to us personally,” Financial Advisor Jeremiah Kuhn said. “With the giving foundation, we took that spirit of giving to the next level.”

Representing the Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation, Christopher Hall, CPFA™, Senior Financial Advisor, Founding Partner & CEO, Hall Financial Advisors, with his wife, Kim and son Webb.

Areas that the Foundation focuses on include supporting local hunger, children’s well-being, and education. The Foundation’s annual “Teacher’s Closet” event provides thousands of dollars’ worth of much-needed classroom supplies to over 100 local teachers. The Foundation also supports charitable organizations with proven track records and long-established reputations for service. Being key partners with these organizations helps The Foundation maximize its giving power.

The Foundation is funded by a percentage of Hall Financial Advisors gross annual revenue, and, remarkably, is committed even before salaries and expenses. The team believes that the company’s priority of putting the needs of others first is truly a reflection of the hearts of each of the staff members.

All levels of giving are important, but one is expected to be a gamechanger for women’s and children’s healthcare in the area. Christopher Hall, Founding Partner & CEO of Hall Financial Advisors and Senior Financial Advisor with Raymond James Financial Services, announced that he and his wife, Kim, and the Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation, will pledge $1million toward building a new Women and Children’s Hospital in Belpre, Ohio. The new facility will be the region’s first-ever facility of its kind and will be an important part of the Memorial Health System’s Belpre Medical Campus.

“It’s a privilege to be able to serve the families and businesses of the Mid-Ohio Valley,” Hall said. “We are always looking for opportunities to give back and improve our community that has been so good to us. What better way than to help with the health infrastructure that the Memorial Health System has embarked upon? The focus on women and children and the pediatric emergency department in the Mid-Ohio Valley is something that aligns with our values at Hall Financial Advisors.”

“When the idea of creating a Women and Children’s Hospital was brought to our attention, we could not think of a better way to invest in the future of our community,” Kuhn said. “Building strong children and families is the best investment we could make and will create a brighter future for the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

Visit the Giving Back Page of Hall Financial website: https://www.hallfa.com/our-practice/giving-back/

Learn more about Hall Financial Advisors: https://www.hallfa.com

Follow the Giving Foundation Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067980235923