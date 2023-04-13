What To Ask Your PI Attorney After A Car Wreck

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jan Dils and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jan Dils, visit https://jandils.com.

In a case of serious, catastrophic, or fatal injuries, a car crash case can be incredibly complex to navigate. It’s normal for personal injury victims to have questions after an accident because most people don’t think about how injury cases work until they’re in the situation themselves. Without an experienced car accident lawyer protecting your rights and interests, your ability to recover fair and full compensation is at risk. Here are some common questions you should ask your personal injury attorney about the process.

“How do lawyers work to win auto collision cases?”

Personal injury attorneys perform a variety of tasks to ensure you have the strongest case possible. At Jan Dils Attorneys at Law, this includes carefully investigating the cause(s) of a crash to determine every liable party and all options for recovery, gathering all available evidence including crash photos, surveillance footage, or police reports, working with expert witnesses like tire tread analysts and medical professionals, and pursuing all applicable legal remedies to help their clients maximize their recoveries.

“How much does it cost to hire a car accident lawyer?”

Some West Virginia car accident law firms will charge you by the hour or even require you to pay a substantial retainer up front to secure their representation. Jan Dils Attorneys at Law does not operate like that. The firm works on a contingency fee basis, meaning you do not need to pay by the hour, nor do you need to pay up front. Instead, they don’t take a single dime unless they recover monetary compensation for you. If your case does not result in financial compensation, you are not responsible for any charges or fees. Click here for a free case consultation.

“What is considered a Personal Injury?”

A personal injury is considered any injury that gives rise to legal liability of the responsible party. Common injuries stemming from vehicle collisions include, but are not limited to: broken bones, whiplash, severe head injuries, cuts or puncture wounds, lacerations, burns, internal bleeding or organ damage, back injuries and paralysis. The attorneys at Jan Dils, want to know every car accident detail, including severity of all injuries, to strengthen cases against defendants. The more information a legal professional can provide the courts, the more likely it is for the case to go in the victim’s favor.

“Can I still file a claim if I was hit by an uninsured driver?”

Car insurance policies sold in West Virginia usually provide coverage for uninsured and underinsured drivers. If you are in a car accident and the other driver does not have insurance, the uninsured or underinsured coverage on your car insurance policy will pay for damages. However, collecting benefits from these policies is not an easy task. To see if you should file a claim, contact Jan Dils for help.

“I’ve been offered a settlement for my accident. Should I accept the offer?

No. The goal of many insurance companies is to get away with paying you as little as possible. You are most likely entitled to a much greater sum for the injuries sustained in your accident. Reach out to Jan Dils for a free case consultation.

“Is there a time limit to file a claim after an accident?”

In the state of West Virginia, you generally have two years from the date of the accident to file auto collision claims. Those who do not file within that designated time frame, known as the statute of limitations, lose compensation opportunities. Working with a skilled legal professional minimizes this risk because they can ensure all documents are filed on time and correctly.

Jan Dils Attorneys at Law has helped thousands of clients get their lives back and collected the benefits and compensation clients deserve since 1994. If you would like more information or a free consultation, call today!