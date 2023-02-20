What’s New in Local Healthcare?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ritchie Regional Health Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ritchie Regional Health Center, visit https://www.ritchieregional.org/

Ritchie Regional Health Center has provided affordable, compassionate, excellent care for nearly 30 years. With eight locations across Doddridge, Pleasants, Ritchie and Wood counties, it offers important primary care services to the Mid-Ohio Valley. RRHC is patient-centered, meaning they believe in having trustworthy, respectful relationships with their patients that create positive healthcare experiences. So, what are some of the innovative healthcare options RRHC offers?

School-Based Health Centers

In addition to being primary care centers, six of RRHC’s campuses are also designated as School-Based Health Centers (SBHC). These clinics are located within school grounds and can support the teachers, students and staff at the school, but also provide clinical services to the students’ parents and the community-at-large. Having a school-based health center means if a student is sick or injured, they’re able to receive care on site, during school hours with parental consent.

Telehealth Services

Using technology to deliver healthcare has several advantages including cost savings, convenience, and the ability to provide care to people with mobility limitations or compromised immune systems. Telehealth is the use of electronics to extend care when the provider and patient aren’t in the same place at the same time. If you have a phone or device with internet access, you have everything you need to receive Telehealth Services. Ritchie Regional Health Center provides many Telehealth options including phone calls, video chat, chat messaging, email, and secure file exchange. Remote patient monitoring allows your provider to check on you at home using devices that gather ECG or other vitals.

Online Patient Portal

Ritchie Regional Health Center uses an Online Patient Portal that allows its users to manage appointments, view medications, manage health records and even send secure messages to their providers. Having this information at your fingertips cultivates transparency and trust between you and your healthcare provider, which is a core value at RRHC.

Insurance

RRHC accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare. They also provide The Sliding Fee Program, based on family size and income level, which is available to uninsured or underinsured individuals.

The Sliding Fee Program

Ritchie Regional Health Center is a nonprofit organization that receives federal funds, which enables the health centers to provide services to their patients at discounted rates based on family size and income level through The Sliding Fee Program. The health centers do not turn anyone away due to the lack of ability to pay.

Caring, Local Staff

RRHC is proud to have a staff that is deeply connected to the communities in which they serve. Many are born and raised in West Virginia, although all of their providers have lived, worked and served Doddridge, Pleasants, Ritchie and Wood County residents for years. It is that connection to their patients that make Ritchie Regional truly a Community Health Center.

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccinations

Ritchie Regional Health Center is a trusted administrator of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Contact any of their eight locations to learn more about their services and the benefits of staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations.

