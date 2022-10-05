Make Your Savings Work for You at Riverview Credit Union

Certainty is a good and rare thing — especially when it comes to saving.

In these uncertain times, it makes sense to ensure that your hard-earned money works just as hard as you do. Let Riverview Credit Union help!

For a limited time, we are offering bump-ups on Share Certificates (CDs). There are two terms options: 30 months and 54 months. You can bump your rate once with a 30-month CD and twice with our 54-month CD. The initial offer rate/APY is:

30-month = 1.65% APY

54-month = 2.85% APY

Key features include fixed rates, competitive dividends, a wide range of terms, and no set-up or maintenance fees.

We want you to gain peace of mind with guaranteed earnings an higher rates than standard savings accounts. All funds are insured by the NCUA (up to statutory limits).

For the 30-month CD and the 54-month CDs, there is a $10,000 minimum deposit required to open.

There is also a 15-month CD option, with initial offer rates of 2.50% APY*, that has a $25,000 minimum deposit to open ($15,000 must be new money).

Early withdrawals on all CDs are subject to penalties.

Learn more about our Share Certificates, or even apply for one, online at www.riverviewcu.com.

