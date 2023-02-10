How to Tell if it’s Time to Replace Your Roof

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strong Tower Contracting and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strong Tower Contracting, visit https://www.strongtowertouch.com

Spring is here and soon the grass will be green and flowers will bloom. Look up, however, and you may see damage done to your roof throughout the winter. How can you tell if it’s time to replace or repair your roof? Here are some tips to help you determine that.

If you aren’t sure, get a free roof inspection!

Getting a professional inspection may be the easiest and surest way of telling whether it’s time to replace or repair your roof. Why not trust an expert to take the task off your hands? A professional roofer can even evaluate damage hidden underneath the shingles, which you may not be able to see on your own. Strong Tower Contracting offers free roof inspections to check for damage or signs of aging. Their expert guidance can help determine whether replacement or repair is needed.

Conduct your own interior inspection.

If you have the ability, a good way to check your roof’s condition is to grab a flashlight and head to the attic. Always be safe as you perform these kinds of inspections. Look for dark streaks or stains on the underside of your roof or running down the walls from the base of your roof. These stains mean your roof is likely leaking and moisture is damaging both your roof, as well as your home’s interior structure. If you see these signs of damage, call Strong Tower Contracting to get the problem quickly and professionally taken care of.

Check for signs of exterior damage and aging.

Once you’ve checked the inside of your roof, head outside and check from the exterior. Do not attempt to climb up to the roof unless you have proper safety equipment. When in doubt, it’s always safer to ask a professional roofer to take a closer look for you. However, a lot can be seen from the ground. Moss and algae growth, decaying, peeling or missing shingles, and damage around chimneys are all signs that it may be time to replace your roof. If you see these signs, call Strong Tower Contracting to get an estimate.

Learn your roof’s history.

Finding out your roof’s age is a good way to gauge whether it may be time to look into replacing it. If you purchased a new build or owned your home during the last roof replacement, this should be fairly straightforward. If not, you could ask the previous owners, find the building permit or contact the roof company that installed it previously to see if they have record of the project. Once you have the build date, compare your roof’s age to the average life expectancy of the material of your shingles. For help determining the life span of your shingles and if it’s time to replace them, call Strong Tower Contracting for a FREE inspection.

