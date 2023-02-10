Tips For Choosing the Right Contractor

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strong Tower Contracting and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strong Tower Contracting, visit https://www.strongtowertouch.com.

Any construction project, big or small, requires a good deal of preparation, organization and knowledge. The right contractor should make your project a smooth and successful experience. But how do you know how to choose a good contractor? Here are some tips to help you choose the best contractor possible!

Make sure the contractor is licensed and insured.

Roofing project completed by Strong Tower Contracting.

To avoid being ripped off, scammed or sued, it is absolutely crucial that you check to make sure a contractor is licensed and insured. Without proper insurance, you could be liable if a contractor or worker becomes injured while on the job. In addition to bodily harm or injury, a contractor’s insurance should cover property damage. To ensure you are hiring a reputable and licensed contractor, be sure to ask for their credentials. Strong Tower Contracting, LLC is fully insured and licensed with the WV Contractors Board, with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, making them a trustworthy choice for your Spring and Summer projects.

Make sure the contract addresses all your concerns.

Deck project completed by Strong Tower Contracting.

Construction projects are complex and expensive, so you should have a written contract to reduce risk of miscommunication and/or loss of money. A good contract provides guidance and a clear roadmap for all parties. Let the contractor know ahead of time what your expectations are and make sure those are reflected in the contract. The team at Strong Tower Contracting promotes open communication with their clients to fully understand their needs and concerns and writes clear and concise contracts that ensure those needs are met.

Check the contractor’s warranty and guarantee of workmanship.

Siding project completed by Strong Tower Contracting.

A workmanship warranty is a way to protect your property. With this guarantee, you can count on coverage for possible installation and workmanship error. Warranties are important because defects in construction often don’t show up until well after the last check has cleared. Strong Tower Contracting gives their clients a one-year warranty from substantial completion on materials and workmanship, so you can have the peace of mind that comes with knowing your home is in good hands.

Don’t pay all the money up front.

Roofing project completed by Strong Tower Contracting.

Paying a contractor the full amount up front is never a good idea. When you do this, you put yourself at an immediate disadvantage. If your contractor takes off or does poor work, you’ll never get your money back plus attorney fees should you pursue legal action. Good contractors will request a reasonable down payment to add you to their schedule—usually 25-33% and up to 50% if materials are included. Strong Tower Contracting adheres to that industry standard, requiring a down payment of 50% (Material and Labor) or 33% (Labor Only) for which the buyer will receive credit towards the total price.

Check their reviews and references.

Decking project completed by Strong Tower Construction.

Finally, be sure to check the online reviews for the contractor. Hiring a reliable and trustworthy contractor is important and reviews give an honest look at other people’s experiences working with them. Strong Tower Contracting not only has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, but also has incredible reviews from previous clients. But don’t take our word for it! Here is a review from a local customer posted 1/5/23:

“I am extremely satisfied with the quality of work Strong Tower Contracting did on our roof. The value of the service was unmatched by other companies I have dealt with in the past. I would 100% refer this company to anyone who is looking to have any construction needs done to their home. All of the staff is very knowledgeable about making your project come to life. The owners are very professional and all the workers on site were well mannered making sure the job was done both quickly and safely. Their crew worked through rough weather conditions to ensure the job was completed in a timely manner to suit our needs. Strong Tower Contracting provided 5-star service the entire time they worked for us and promptly answered any questions I had about the project. A tribute to the MOV.”

Since opening the doors to our business in 2016, Strong Tower Contracting has been fully dedicated to client satisfaction. Owners Bert Atkinson and Aaron Read have over 30 years of extensive experience in the construction industry. In all that we do, we strive to work meticulously and with integrity in order to provide high-quality results in our projects. We pride ourselves in doing jobs the right way, as fast and efficient yet affordable as possible. Please get in touch with us today, we would love to speak with you about any of your project needs.