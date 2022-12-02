Tips For Finding the Right Pet Boarding Facility

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Winding Road Kennel and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Winding Road Kennel, visit https://windingroadkennel.com/.

Being away from your fur baby is always stressful, but there are ways to give yourself peace of mind while you’re away. Finding the best-possible boarding facility will go a long way in reducing your anxieties, but how do you know it’s a good boarder? Here are some tips to help you find the right place for your pup!

1. Are they able to take care of meds/special diet?

If your pet has certain dietary needs or necessary medications, it can be daunting to find a pet sitter to accommodate that. Make sure to ask potential boarding facilities if they are able to follow a medication schedule and/or special diet. The staff at Winding Road Kennel works with your pup’s medical and dietary needs to make sure they have the best-possible care and attention.

2. Do they do one-on-one and group play?

Socialization is the key to a happy and healthy dog and can help them adjust to their time away from you. Find a boarder that gives plenty of attention and play-time to your pup. At Winding Road Kennel, each fur-baby is taken to the play-yard three times per-day for both one-on-one and group play to socialize and get their energy out.

3. Is it possible to add additional services?

Everyone wants to know their pet is pampered like they deserve! Some boarding facilities have options to add additional services to help the comfort and happiness of your pup. Winding Road Kennel allows you to add extra one-on-one playtime with staff members each day. Professional Grooming is also available if you want your pup to come home clean and fresh!

4. Will they take care of emergencies?

Heaven forbids something happens! But just in case, it’s nice to know someone is there to help if your dog gets sick or hurt. In the event your pet suffers illness or injury, Winding Road Kennel will take your pet to the veterinarian and contact you immediately so you can have peace of mind while you’re away.

5. Are the facilities climate-controlled?

Find out what the facility’s plan is to ensure the dogs don’t get too hot or too cold. All of Winding Road Kennel’s boarding rooms are maintained at a near constant temperature year-round for your pet’s comfort. Heating (including heated floors) and air conditioning are utilized inside their lodging house as necessary to maintain climate control.

Winding Road Kennel is a full-service kennel and pet boarding facility with accommodations for companion animals of all shapes and sizes. Our highly trained staff has experience working with all ages and breeds of dog, and we treat every one of our guests as if they were our own pets.