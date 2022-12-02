Top 5 Benefits of Boarding Your Dog

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Winding Road Kennel and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Winding Road Kennel, visit https://windingroadkennel.com/.

When you are going out of town, it can be stressful to think of who is going to take care of your beloved pet while you are away. But Dog Boarding has a lot of benefits for your pup—both mental and physical!

1. They get to socialize with other dogs

Socialization is the key to a happy and healthy dog. It can also be a factor in determining how your dog will cope when introduced into new situations. At Winding Road Kennel, each fur-baby is taken to the play-yard three times per-day to socialize and get their energy out.

2. Peace of mind while you’re out of town

Boarding your dog ensures you can relax and enjoy your trip knowing your dog is taken care of. Winding Road Kennel provides one-on-one play time with your pup, so you can be rest assured they’re getting the attention they deserve.

3. Your pup will be taken care of in case of emergency

Heaven forbids something happens! But just in case, it’s nice to know someone is there to help if your dog gets sick or hurt. In the event your pet suffers illness or injury, Winding Road Kennel will take your pet to the veterinarian and contact you immediately.

4. Special diets and medical needs can be taken care of

If your pet has certain dietary needs or necessary medications, it can be daunting to find a pet sitter to accommodate that. The staff at Winding Road Kennel works with your pup’s special diet and medication schedule to make sure they have the best-possible care and attention.

5. You don’t have to say no to last-minute plans

Many pet owners find themselves having to say no to last-minute plans and trips because they can’t find a sitter. Finding a good pet boarding facility is a convenient and Winding Road Kennel does not require pre-screening, so you can turn that no into a yes and enjoy your trip or plans worry-free!

