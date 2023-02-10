The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9) currently rank 37th in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Mountaineers are slated to go head to head with the Texas Longhorns in a road tilt on Saturday, February 11. This clash starts at 12:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

West Virginia NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 37th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-New Year +12500 39th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

West Virginia Team Stats

West Virginia's +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.5 points per game (48th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per contest (175th in college basketball).

This year, the Mountaineers are 11-3 at home with a 2-5 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

West Virginia has 13 wins (13-2) when playing as the favorite, with two victories (2-7) when listed as underdogs.

In Big 12 games, West Virginia is 4-7. That's compared to an 11-2 record outside of the conference.

West Virginia is undefeated (11-0) when favored by 3.5 points or more, and is victorious in a couple of games when favored by three points or fewer (2-2).

West Virginia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-9 | Q2 Record: 5-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 6-0

3-9 | 5-0 | 1-0 | 6-0 West Virginia has three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But it also has nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the eighth-most.

West Virginia has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best West Virginia Players

The Mountaineers' scoring leader is Erik Stevenson, who averages 14.6 points per game.

Jimmy Bell Jr. paces West Virginia with 5.8 rebounds a game, and Kedrian Johnson leads the squad with 3.2 assists per contest.

The Mountaineers are led by Stevenson from long distance. He hits 2.0 shots from deep per game.

West Virginia's steals leader is Johnson, who averages 1.5 per game. James Okonkwo leads the team averaging 0.8 blocks a game.

