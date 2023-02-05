Sunday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) and the Michigan Wolverines (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten) at Crisler Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with the Buckeyes securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 5.

According to our computer prediction, Ohio State projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan. The over/under is currently listed at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 5, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Venue: Crisler Center

Line: Michigan -3.5

Point Total: 144.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 72, Michigan 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Ohio State (+3.5)



Ohio State (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Michigan is 9-11-0 against the spread this season compared to Ohio State's 7-11-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wolverines are 10-10-0 and the Buckeyes are 10-8-0. The two teams score 149.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Michigan has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have compiled a 7-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Ohio State accumulates rank 32nd in college basketball, 4.7 more than the 30.8 its opponents pull down.

Ohio State knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 37.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.2%.

Ohio State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Buckeyes commit 10.8 per game (56th in college basketball) and force 10.9 (294th in college basketball).

