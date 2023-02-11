Marshall vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-9) against the Texas State Bobcats (17-7) at Cam Henderson Center has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Thundering Herd head into this game on the heels of a 65-60 win against Coastal Carolina on Thursday.
Marshall vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
Marshall vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 69, Texas State 59
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- On January 21, the Thundering Herd registered their signature win of the season, a 53-52 victory over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 181) in our computer rankings.
- Marshall has 10 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 21
- 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 31
- 72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 2
- 71-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 28
- 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 9
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 65.1 points per game to rank 183rd in college basketball while giving up 59.7 per outing to rank 64th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential overall.
- With 64.2 points per game in Sun Belt matchups, Marshall is averaging 0.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.1 PPG).
- At home, the Thundering Herd are averaging 7.1 more points per game (69.6) than they are away from home (62.5).
- Marshall is giving up 60.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (63.6).
- The Thundering Herd have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 64.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.5 points fewer than the 65.1 they've scored this year.
