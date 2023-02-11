Saturday's game at WVU Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) going head to head against the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) at 6:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 victory for Iowa State.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 76-65 loss to Oklahoma State in their most recent game on Tuesday.

West Virginia vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 73, West Virginia 63

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

On January 15 versus the Baylor Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 7) in our computer rankings, the Mountaineers claimed their best win of the season, a 74-65 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mountaineers are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, West Virginia is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

49-45 over Georgia (No. 31) on December 20

77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 7

67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 91) on January 21

77-45 at home over TCU (No. 194) on January 10

62-55 on the road over TCU (No. 194) on January 28

West Virginia Performance Insights