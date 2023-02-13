The No. 14 Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 4-8 Big 12) play at Ferrell Center on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 15 of the Mountaineers' 23 games with a set total.

West Virginia has a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor has covered more often than West Virginia this season, tallying an ATS record of 13-10-0, compared to the 12-11-0 record of West Virginia.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 78.8 155.6 69.1 139.3 146 West Virginia 76.8 155.6 70.2 139.3 141.8

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

West Virginia has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Mountaineers have gone over the total seven times.

West Virginia has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread in conference games this year.

The Mountaineers average 7.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (69.1).

When it scores more than 69.1 points, West Virginia is 12-6 against the spread and 15-5 overall.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 13-10-0 13-10-0 West Virginia 12-11-0 15-8-0

West Virginia vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits

Baylor West Virginia 12-2 Home Record 11-3 4-3 Away Record 2-6 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

