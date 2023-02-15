Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (16-7) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8) at WVU Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Kansas. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Mountaineers secured a 73-60 victory over Iowa State.

West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 68, West Virginia 66

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Mountaineers took down the No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones, 73-60, on February 11.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Mountaineers are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 30th-most losses.

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 7) on January 15

49-45 over Georgia (No. 31) on December 20

77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 7

67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 91) on January 21

77-45 at home over TCU (No. 194) on January 10

West Virginia Performance Insights