Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (16-7) squaring off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 win for Georgia Southern, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Thundering Herd are coming off of a 64-60 loss to Texas State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 68, Marshall 67
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- Against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles on January 21, the Thundering Herd secured their best win of the season, a 53-52 home victory.
- Marshall has 10 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 21
- 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 31
- 72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 2
- 71-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 28
- 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd put up 64.9 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per outing (63rd in college basketball). They have a +126 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.
- In Sun Belt action, Marshall has averaged 1 fewer points (63.9) than overall (64.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Thundering Herd score 68.9 points per game. On the road, they score 62.5.
- At home, Marshall allows 60.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 63.6.
- The Thundering Herd are averaging 62.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.3 fewer points than their average for the season (64.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.