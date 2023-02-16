How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - February 16
The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) will attempt to break a six-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Ohio State has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 38th.
- The Buckeyes score only 0.3 more points per game (73.7) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (73.4).
- When Ohio State allows fewer than 80.6 points, it is 11-10.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Ohio State is averaging 7.7 more points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (67.6).
- In 2022-23 the Buckeyes are giving up 10.2 fewer points per game at home (62.4) than on the road (72.6).
- Beyond the arc, Ohio State makes fewer triples away (5.6 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (36.4%) as well.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 77-69
|Crisler Center
|2/9/2023
|Northwestern
|L 69-63
|Value City Arena
|2/12/2023
|Michigan State
|L 62-41
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|2/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
