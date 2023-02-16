Ohio State vs. Penn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-5) and the Penn State Lady Lions (13-12) at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 78-68 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Buckeyes' most recent contest on Monday ended in an 83-59 loss to Indiana.
Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 68
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 31, the Buckeyes secured their signature win of the season, a 66-57 home victory.
- The Buckeyes have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 17) on November 8
- 88-86 over South Florida (No. 32) on December 20
- 84-67 over Oregon (No. 33) on December 21
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 36) on November 30
- 87-81 at home over Illinois (No. 49) on January 8
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and conceding 66.7 per outing, 247th in college basketball) and have a +404 scoring differential.
- In Big Ten action, Ohio State has averaged 6.8 fewer points (75.4) than overall (82.2) in 2022-23.
- The Buckeyes are scoring more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (79.5).
- In 2022-23 Ohio State is giving up 5.1 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (68.8).
- Over their last 10 games, the Buckeyes are averaging 74.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 82.2.
