Thursday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-5) and the Penn State Lady Lions (13-12) at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 78-68 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Buckeyes' most recent contest on Monday ended in an 83-59 loss to Indiana.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 68

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 31, the Buckeyes secured their signature win of the season, a 66-57 home victory.

The Buckeyes have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ohio State is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 17) on November 8

88-86 over South Florida (No. 32) on December 20

84-67 over Oregon (No. 33) on December 21

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 36) on November 30

87-81 at home over Illinois (No. 49) on January 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Ohio State Performance Insights