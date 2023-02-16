The Penn State Lady Lions (13-12) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 82.2 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 71.5 the Lady Lions give up.

Ohio State is 17-0 when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Ohio State is 20-1 when it scores more than 71.5 points.

The 72.7 points per game the Lady Lions score are 6.0 more points than the Buckeyes allow (66.7).

Penn State has a 12-8 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Penn State is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 82.2 points.

The Lady Lions are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (42.4%).

The Buckeyes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the Lady Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio State Schedule