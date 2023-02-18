Blue Jackets vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 18
The Dallas Stars (30-14-11, on a three-game losing streak) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (17-34-4) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Saturday, February 18 starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH.
The Blue Jackets have put up a 4-4-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 26 goals while giving up 31 in that period. On the power play, 30 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (23.3% conversion rate).
Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 5, Blue Jackets 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-265)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-3.6)
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 5-4-9 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 17-34-4.
- Columbus has earned 15 points (6-6-3) in its 15 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.
- Columbus has one point (0-10-1) in 11 games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Blue Jackets have earned 37 points in their 27 games with at least three goals scored.
- Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has registered nine points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 4-8-0 (eight points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|12th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|2.53
|30th
|2nd
|2.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.76
|30th
|16th
|32.1
|Shots
|29
|27th
|13th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|35
|30th
|9th
|23.6%
|Power Play %
|16.1%
|30th
|2nd
|83.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|77%
|19th
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
