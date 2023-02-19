The Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12 Big Ten) are set to match up on Sunday at Mackey Arena, with a start time of 1:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Zed Key is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Sunday, February 19

Sunday, February 19 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ohio State's Last Game

Ohio State dropped its most recent game to the Iowa, 92-75, on Thursday. Sean McNeil starred with 20 points, and also had zero boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sean McNeil 20 0 0 1 0 4 Brice Sensabaugh 16 3 3 1 0 2 Bruce Thornton 11 2 2 0 0 2

Ohio State Players to Watch

Brice Sensabaugh leads the Buckeyes in scoring (16.3 points per game), and puts up 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Key paces the Buckeyes in rebounding (7.5 per game), and produces 10.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.

The Buckeyes get 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Justice Sueing.

Bruce Thornton is putting up 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

McNeil gets the Buckeyes 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)