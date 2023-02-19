Sunday's game at Moody Center has the Texas Longhorns (20-7) taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-57 win as our model heavily favors Texas.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Mountaineers secured a 62-60 victory against Kansas.

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 74, West Virginia 57

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

When the Mountaineers took down the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 22 in the AP's Top 25) on February 11 by a score of 73-60, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Mountaineers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 36th-most in Division I. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

The Longhorns have tied for the 87th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on January 15

62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on February 15

49-45 over Georgia (No. 48) on December 20

77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 61) on January 7

67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 76) on January 21

West Virginia Performance Insights