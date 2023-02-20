Monday's contest at Crisler Center has the Michigan Wolverines (20-6) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5) at 7:00 PM (on February 20). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for Michigan, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Buckeyes head into this contest following a 67-55 win against Penn State on Thursday.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ohio State vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 73, Ohio State 69

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

On December 31, the Buckeyes claimed their signature win of the season, a 66-57 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Buckeyes are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Ohio State has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 8

88-86 over South Florida (No. 29) on December 20

84-67 over Oregon (No. 33) on December 21

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 35) on November 30

87-81 at home over Illinois (No. 48) on January 8

Ohio State Performance Insights