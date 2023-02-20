The Michigan Wolverines (20-6) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes put up 19.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Wolverines give up (62.3).
  • When Ohio State gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 19-1.
  • Ohio State is 22-3 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
  • The Wolverines put up 75.7 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 66.2 the Buckeyes give up.
  • When Michigan puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 19-3.
  • Michigan has a 20-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.6 points.
  • This year the Wolverines are shooting 47.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Buckeyes give up.
  • The Buckeyes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, just 7.5% more than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2023 Minnesota W 93-63 Value City Arena
2/13/2023 Indiana L 83-59 Value City Arena
2/16/2023 @ Penn State W 67-55 Bryce Jordan Center
2/20/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
2/24/2023 Maryland - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.