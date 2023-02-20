The Michigan Wolverines (20-6) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes put up 19.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Wolverines give up (62.3).

When Ohio State gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 19-1.

Ohio State is 22-3 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

The Wolverines put up 75.7 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 66.2 the Buckeyes give up.

When Michigan puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 19-3.

Michigan has a 20-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.6 points.

This year the Wolverines are shooting 47.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, just 7.5% more than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio State Schedule