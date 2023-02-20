The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, February 20, 2023

Monday, February 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -5.5 143.5

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 143.5 points 16 times.

The average point total in West Virginia's outings this year is 147, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mountaineers' ATS record is 12-13-0 this season.

Both West Virginia and Oklahoma State have covered the spread 48% of the time this season, resulting in a 12-13-0 ATS record for the Mountaineers and a 12-13-0 mark for the Cowboys.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 16 64% 76.3 146 70.8 136.4 142.3 Oklahoma State 6 24% 69.7 146 65.6 136.4 135.9

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

West Virginia has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Mountaineers have gone over the total six times.

The Mountaineers have covered five times in 14 chances against the spread in conference action this season.

The Mountaineers score 10.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Cowboys allow (65.6).

When West Virginia totals more than 65.6 points, it is 12-9 against the spread and 15-8 overall.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 12-13-0 6-2 16-9-0 Oklahoma State 12-13-0 2-5 12-13-0

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits

West Virginia Oklahoma State 11-4 Home Record 11-3 2-7 Away Record 4-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

