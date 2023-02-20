West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 20
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, February 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|West Virginia
|-5.5
|143.5
West Virginia Betting Records & Stats
- West Virginia's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 143.5 points 16 times.
- The average point total in West Virginia's outings this year is 147, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Mountaineers' ATS record is 12-13-0 this season.
- Both West Virginia and Oklahoma State have covered the spread 48% of the time this season, resulting in a 12-13-0 ATS record for the Mountaineers and a 12-13-0 mark for the Cowboys.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|West Virginia
|16
|64%
|76.3
|146
|70.8
|136.4
|142.3
|Oklahoma State
|6
|24%
|69.7
|146
|65.6
|136.4
|135.9
Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends
- West Virginia has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Mountaineers have gone over the total six times.
- The Mountaineers have covered five times in 14 chances against the spread in conference action this season.
- The Mountaineers score 10.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Cowboys allow (65.6).
- When West Virginia totals more than 65.6 points, it is 12-9 against the spread and 15-8 overall.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|West Virginia
|12-13-0
|6-2
|16-9-0
|Oklahoma State
|12-13-0
|2-5
|12-13-0
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits
|West Virginia
|Oklahoma State
|11-4
|Home Record
|11-3
|2-7
|Away Record
|4-6
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.1
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
