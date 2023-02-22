Wednesday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-12) and Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-10) going head to head at Cam Henderson Center has a projected final score of 63-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Thundering Herd suffered a 55-54 loss to Georgia State.

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 63, Old Dominion 62

Marshall Schedule Analysis

On December 21, the Thundering Herd claimed their best win of the season, a 60-56 victory over the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in our computer rankings.

The Thundering Herd have eight losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Marshall has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 166) on January 21

65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 9

70-57 over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 21

72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 246) on February 2

59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 246) on December 31

Marshall Performance Insights