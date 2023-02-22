Wednesday's contest features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-11) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-9) facing off at United Supermarkets Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-65 win for Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Mountaineers' most recent contest was a 74-48 loss to Texas on Sunday.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 68, West Virginia 65

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers beat the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones in a 73-60 win on February 11, which was their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mountaineers are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins, but also tied for the 30th-most defeats.

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 30) on January 15

62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on February 15

49-45 over Georgia (No. 42) on December 20

77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 69) on January 7

67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 80) on January 21

West Virginia Performance Insights