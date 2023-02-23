The Minnesota Wild (31-21-5) -- who've won three straight -- visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-34-5) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI is the spot to tune in to see the Wild and the Blue Jackets square off.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 211 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 145 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 24 goals over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 55 15 37 52 33 34 - Patrik Laine 42 16 19 35 25 15 40.5% Boone Jenner 46 17 15 32 18 22 56.1% Jack Roslovic 54 4 26 30 27 22 45.4% Kent Johnson 54 12 14 26 24 17 26.6%

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 159 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Wild's 163 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Wild have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players