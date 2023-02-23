The Minnesota Wild (31-21-5) -- who've won three straight -- visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-34-5) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI is the spot to tune in to see the Wild and the Blue Jackets square off.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have allowed 211 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets' 145 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 24 goals over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 55 15 37 52 33 34 -
Patrik Laine 42 16 19 35 25 15 40.5%
Boone Jenner 46 17 15 32 18 22 56.1%
Jack Roslovic 54 4 26 30 27 22 45.4%
Kent Johnson 54 12 14 26 24 17 26.6%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 159 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The Wild's 163 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Wild have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 57 33 34 67 44 42 25%
Mats Zuccarello 55 20 36 56 32 33 37.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 57 21 24 45 8 34 48.4%
Matthew Boldy 57 16 23 39 24 34 55.8%
Calen Addison 52 3 24 27 17 10 -

