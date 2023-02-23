Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-23) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Denver Nuggets (41-18). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ALT.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Nuggets matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ALT
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-2)
|222
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-2.5)
|221.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-2)
|222
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-2.5)
|221.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 111.8 points per game (26th in the league) while giving up 106.1 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +343 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.
- The Nuggets have a +257 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 117.1 points per game, sixth in the league, and are giving up 112.7 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 218.8 points per game combined, 3.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has put together a 32-27-2 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has covered 32 times in 59 matchups with a spread this year.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Darius Garland
|22.5
|-105
|21.8
|Evan Mobley
|17.5
|+100
|15.7
|Jarrett Allen
|14.5
|-130
|14.7
|Isaac Okoro
|7.5
|+100
|6.3
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Isaac Okoro or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Cavaliers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+3000
|+1100
|-
|Nuggets
|+750
|+390
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cavaliers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.