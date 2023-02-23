Ohio State vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Penn State matchup.
Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-2)
|142.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Ohio State has put together an 8-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Buckeyes' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- Penn State has compiled a 15-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Nittany Lions' 26 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- Ohio State's national championship odds (+40000) place it 67th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 69th.
- The Buckeyes were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +40000, which is the 12th-biggest change in the country.
- Ohio State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.