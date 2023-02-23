The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) meet at Value City Arena on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has no set line.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State has gone over in 12 of its 24 games with a set total (50%).

The Buckeyes are 7-16-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio State (7-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 30.4% of the time, 23.8% less often than Penn State (13-11-0) this season.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 73.0 146.3 69.2 137.9 141.1 Penn State 73.3 146.3 68.7 137.9 137.4

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Ohio State has one win against the spread, and is 1-9 overall, in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Buckeyes have hit the over four times.

The Buckeyes have won just two conference games against the spread this season.

The 73.0 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.3 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (68.7).

Ohio State is 7-8 against the spread and 9-8 overall when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 7-16-0 12-11-0 Penn State 13-11-0 14-10-0

Ohio State vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Ohio State Penn State 8-5 Home Record 12-3 1-9 Away Record 2-7 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 1-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

